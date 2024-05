TNA Wrestling has announced four matchups for the May 4th television tapings in Albany, New York, which will take place one night after the promotion’s Under Siege special on TNA+. Those matches are as follows:

-Champions Challenge 16-person tag match: All of TNA’s champions vs. a collection of TNA All-Stars

-Tasha Steelz vs. Allie Katch

-Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater

-Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

These matches will eventually air at a later date on TNA Impact! on AXS TV.