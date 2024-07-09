TNA Wrestling issued the following press release revealing the full schedule for Slammiversary week ahead of the event, which takes place on July 20th from the VErdun Auditorium in Canada. Check it out below.

Slammiversary Week In Montreal Features Basketball, Pretzels, Press Conference & More: Multiple Cross-Promotions Start Sunday, July 14

TNA Partners With The Montreal Alliance Basketball Team; Local Restaurant Unveils The TNA SLAMMing Spicy Pretzel

Slammiversary Press Conference On July 18 With Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, AJ Francis & PCO

TNA Wrestling’s Slammiversary will be the company’s biggest show in more than a decade and the back-to-back nights of action-packed in-ring excitement are just some of the excitement locals will experience.

Slammiversary is the Saturday night showcase event on July 20th at Verdun Auditorium, but that’s just part of the TNA excitement rolling through Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here’s the schedule:

SUNDAY, JULY 14: Montreal Alliance basketball game at Verdun Auditorium

TNA stars PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be at the game for multiple promotions before and during the game. Fans attending will have a chance to win tickets to the TNA shows.

Gametime: 4pm

Opponent: Ottawa BlackJacks

MONDAY, JULY 15: Wellington Street Sign Unveiling

The official Unveiling Ceremony for the Welcome TNA Wrestling (Bienvenue À La TNA Wrestling) banner that will hang over the Wellington Street.

Time: 4:30pm

Location: At the intersection of Wellington and Hickson (3900 Rue Wellington; Verdun, QC H4G 1V3)

MONDAY, JULY 15: Tasting of the TNA SLAMMing Spicy Pretzel & Meet and Greet

Montreal’s favorite wrestler PCO gets the honor to taste-test the TNA SLAMMing Spicy Pretzel, a first-ever for TNA Wrestling.

Time: 5pm, followed by Meet & Greet with PCO from 5-7pm.

Fans and media are invited.

Location: Benelux – Brasserie Artisanale/Pub Wellington (4026 Wellington Street in Montreal)

During the Meet & Greet, fans can win tickets to both TNA shows, July 20-21.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, JULY 16-17: PCO & “Speedball” Mike Bailey Media Tour

PCO & “Speedball” Mike Bailey will talk with media around Montreal about the upcoming TNA shows at Verdun Auditorium, set for July 20-21.

THURSDAY, JULY 18: Press Conference inside the Verdun Auditorium

* Time: 4:20pm

The Slammiversary Press Conference will be star-studded, featuring Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, AJ Francis and PCO.

Press Conference will be co-hosted in English and French, respectively, by Josh Mathews and Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports.

Media and the public are invited. The first 50 fans at the Press Conference will receive a special Slammiversary collectible.

The Slammiversary Press Conference will air live on TNA Digital Platforms.

SUNDAY, July 21: TNAutograph Fest – The Slammiversary Edition

Immediately after the TNA Show ends (at about 7:30pm), fans will have the opportunity to Meet & Greet with about 20 TNA stars, including Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace and hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Others confirmed to appear: Moose, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim, Steph De Lander, Ash By Elegance, Eric Young and Mike Santana, among others.

Fans can acquire autographs and photo-ops with select TNA stars.

Location: Inside the Verdun Auditorium.

Fans can purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest starting Wednesday, July 10, at tnamerch.com.

“I’m so excited for TNA Wrestling’s first shows in Montreal in 13 years. I know fans will have a great time at both shows and all the special promotional events in my hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada,” said ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. “I cannot wait to taste-test the TNA SLAMMing Spicy Pretzel and hear that TNA executives are finalizing more cross-promotions before Slammiversary in Montreal that fans will enjoy.”