TNA issued the following press release announcing that on June 28th & June 29th they will be returning to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for two nights of action, including every single title being defended. Full details can be found below.

TNA Wrestling returns to Philadelphia on Friday & Saturday, June 28-29, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling at the prestigious 2300 Arena, a venue steeped in history dating back to ECW.

The TNA television trucks will be in Philadelphia to capture all the in-ring action both nights for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Philadelphia shows are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com and 2300arena.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Philadelphia, including Moose, PCO, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Ash By Elegance and Gisele Shaw, among others.

Also scheduled to wrestle in Philadelphia: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich, AJ Francis, Jake Something, Jody Threat, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Xia Brookside and more.

Matches for the Philadelphia shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena have a long history in pro wrestling as the downtown venue made ECW a household name over 20 years ago. TNA Wrestling had its first major show in Philadelphia in 2006 and the City of Brotherly Love played host to the LOCKDOWN pay-per-view in 2009 and the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in 2011. TNA Wrestling had two sold-out shows at the 2300 Arena in March.