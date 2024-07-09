TNA makes an announcement regarding this Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact! on AXS TV and TNA+.

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be defending her title in an open challenge, a match that will open the broadcast.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA:

– Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

– Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

– TNA Digital Media Championship: AJ Francis (c) vs. Rhino

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Jordynne Grace hosts TNA Knockouts World Championship Open Challenge

– Johnny “Dango” Curtis vs. Chris Bey