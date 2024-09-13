TNA Wrestling has announced a last-minute change to a match scheduled for tonight’s Victory Road 2024 special event in San Antonio, Texas.

Heading into tonight’s show from San Antonio, which streams live via TNA+, the company confirmed that Alisha Edwards has not been medically cleared to compete.

As a result, Tasha Steelz will fill in and join Masha Slamovich for the high stakes tag-team battle against Spitfire duo Dani Luna and Jody Threat.

“Alisha Edwards is not medically cleared to compete tonight at TNA Victory Road,” the announcement read. “Taking her place in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match vs. Spitfire is Tasha Steelz! If Spitfire lose, they must disband!”

Per the match stipulations, if Spitfire wins, they become the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions. If they lose, Luna and Threat must break up their Spitfire team.

