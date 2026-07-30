TNA Wrestling issued the following:

The Clock Starts NOW As :30 Second Takedown Is New Action-Packed Partner For TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling and :30 Second Takedown are partnering for an unpredictable, energy-filled high-stakes tournament to be broadcast on TNA+ immediately after TNA’s showcase event of the year, Bound For Glory, which is Sunday, October 11.

:30 Second Takedown will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

:30 Second Takedown brings together 32 of the country’s toughest amateur wrestlers with one mission: survive and advance until one competitor remains.

Rich Christensen – a television producer, creator and host best known for creating the hit motorsports series PINKS for Speed Channel – is the creator, executive producer and host for the electrifying new sports phenomenon, :30 Second Takedown.

Under Christensen’s leadership, PINKS became the network’s top-rated show and helped pioneer a new era of motorsports entertainment, known for its ‘lose the race, lose your ride’ tagline where winners took the loser’s car (pink slip). PINKS featured street racers competing on legal drag strips, with a spin-off, Pinks: All Out, focusing on large-scale, cash-prize events.

The rules for :30 Second Takedown are simple: A deck of cards is shuffled, then two cards are pulled, revealing two names. Those two athletes step on the mat and have 30 seconds to take down their opponent and establish control. The winner advances. The loser goes home.

With no time to pace themselves, no opportunity to strategize for the long game, and no way to predict who they’ll face, every match is a burst of pure adrenaline. The result is a relentless succession of explosive takedowns and edge-of-your-seat moments that will keep fans engaged from the opening match to the final showdown.

“From the moment we began discussions, I knew TNA Wrestling was the right partner for :30 Second Takedown. Their passion for great content, deep understanding of combat sports, and collaborative approach made this an easy decision. We couldn’t ask for a better partner,” Christensen said. “:30 Second Takedown isn’t just another wrestling competition—it’s the ultimate test of skill, toughness and survival.”

The 32 participants include current and former college wrestlers from across the U.S., along with others representing elite-level wrestling clubs. Already confirmed to participate: Justin Grant (McDoubles Wrestling), Brandon Murray (Cyclone Regional Training Center) and Jake Marlin (Team Marlin Wrestling Club), among others.

“I was a huge fan of PINKS and thrilled that Rich reached out around this new concept of wrestling entertainment,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

:30 Second Takedown will be filmed in Iowa, the epicenter of amateur wrestling. George Veras, executive producer for TNA Wrestling, will oversee TV production for :30 Second Takedown.

:30 Second Takedown combines the strength and intensity of collegiate and Olympic-style wrestling with the pressure of a 30-second shot-clock. :30 Second Takedown is a real-life fight club, just no kicking, punching or disrespecting an opponent … and any competitor who does so will be banned for life.

“Taking someone to the ground is no joke. If you think it is, try it. When I saw the test footage, I made it my mission to get to Carlos Silva, knowing that he and TNA Wrestling would be the perfect partner for :30 Second Takedown,” Christensen said.

For the latest updates on :30 Second Takedown, go to: 30takedown.com

#30TD

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.