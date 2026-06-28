TNA Wrestling is bringing back a pay-per-view that hasn’t been around for nearly a decade.

This coming November, the former TNA Destination-X pay-per-view event will return for the first time in nine years when TNA Wrestling travels to “The Great White North.”

During the TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view event on June 28 in Boston, Massachusetts, a special video aired to promote upcoming TNA special events on the company’s 2026 calendar.

It was announced that TNA Lockdown is coming to Chicago, Illinois on August 23, TNA Bound for Glory on October 11 in Tampa, Florida, and that the returning TNA Destination-X show will take place on November 15 from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/23, 10/11 and 11/15 for live TNA Pay-Per-View Results coverage.