A new matchup has been announced for TNA Against All Odds.

Eric Young and Josh Alexander will battle ABC (Ace Austin & Chri Bey) in tag team action on the Countdown Show of the event, which takes place this Friday (June 14th) from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

BREAKING: @TheSamiCallihan will go head to head with @TheJonGresham at #TNAAgainstAllOdds June 14, LIVE on TNA+ from Chicago! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/Qq97bN0z8H pic.twitter.com/B50XrYjad8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AGAINST ALL ODDS:

TNA World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

TNA Tag Team Championship Match:

The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham Countdown To Against All Odds

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Josh Alexander & Eric Young Countdown To Against All Odds