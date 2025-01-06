TNA Wrestling is handling business early into the New Year of 2025.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed three stars – John Skyler, Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich.

John Skyler has been wrestling professionally since 2008 with stints in WWE, AEW and elsewhere. He is half of The Good Hands tag team with Jason Hotch.

Ash By Elegance made her TNA Wrestling debut in January 2024 and has since made her route to Knockouts championship gold very clear – in singles action or the tag team route with Heather By Elegance. She spent 10 years in the WWE before signing with TNA.

Masha Slamovich is the reigning and defending Knockouts World Champion, a Moscow native who has been wrestling professionally since 2016. Masha defeated Jordynne Grace at the 2024 Bound For Glory pay-per-view extravaganza to claim the Knockouts World Championship.

TNA Wrestling presents Genesis on Sunday, January 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex. Tickets are on-sale at curtisculwellcenter.com.

Skyler, Ash By Elegance and Masha, plus all the stars of TNA Wrestling will then travel south to San Antonio for two live events. The action in the Alamo City features a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV on Thursday, January 23, originating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port. The TNA stars return to the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Friday, January 24, when all matches will be taped for future episodes of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S.

