If you’re still thinking about getting a seat for tonight’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event … don’t bother.

There aren’t any.

Ahead of tonight’s special event in San Antonio, Texas, the promotion has announced that TNA Victory Road 2024 seats are officially sold out.

“TNA Victory Road is SOLD OUT,” the announcement read. “The only way to catch the action is by watching LIVE at 8pm exclusively on TNA+! Subscribe NOW at https://watch.tnawrestling.com.”

