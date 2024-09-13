If you’re still thinking about getting a seat for tonight’s TNA Victory Road 2024 special event … don’t bother.
There aren’t any.
Ahead of tonight’s special event in San Antonio, Texas, the promotion has announced that TNA Victory Road 2024 seats are officially sold out.
“TNA Victory Road is SOLD OUT,” the announcement read. “The only way to catch the action is by watching LIVE at 8pm exclusively on TNA+! Subscribe NOW at https://watch.tnawrestling.com.”
#TNAVictoryRoad is SOLD OUT!
The only way to catch the action is by watching LIVE at 8pm exclusively on TNA+!
Subscribe NOW: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/ddaFK1WPyW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
TONIGHT, TNA Wrestling comes to the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX for #TNAVictoryRoad, streaming LIVE at 8pm ET on TNA+!
Full preview: https://t.co/8tXLJNi1m8
Subscribe to TNA+ to catch the action: https://t.co/SjpCtpS013 pic.twitter.com/OgSEaMUOJd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024