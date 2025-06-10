TNA Wrestling is coming back to “The Steel City” in a couple of weeks.

And they’re bringing all of their top stars with them.

On Tuesday, the company issued a press release to promote their back-to-back TNA iMPACT taping on June 20 and June 21 at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in Moon Township, PA., near Pittsburgh.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below:

TNA Wrestling Brings High-Energy Pro Wrestling to Pittsburgh, Featuring The Hardys, Joe Hendry and WWE Superstar Trick Williams, The Reigning TNA World Champion

For the first time since 2011, TNA Wrestling returns to Pittsburgh with back-to-back nights of intense, action-packed pro wrestling. The TNA live events on Friday & Saturday, June 20-21, will be held at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University in the Pittsburgh suburb of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The UPMC Events Center is a multi-purpose arena and the home of the Robert Morris Colonials men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball and women’s volleyball teams.

All the TNA stars will be in Pittsburgh for the last TNA live events before Slammiversary, set for Sunday, July 20, in New York – the company’s showcase event of the year. WWE Superstar Trick Williams – the reigning and defending TNA World Champion – will be in Pittsburgh. Also confirmed to appear at the TNA shows inside the UPMC Events Center: the legendary Hardys, brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy.

The Pittsburgh TNA shows will feature action involving Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Eric Young and such Knockouts as Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich and Rosemary, among others.

To preview the TNA live events at the UPMC Events Center, Joe Hendry and Elijah will be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 17-18, and available for media interviews and appearances around the city.

JOE HENDRY

Joe Hendry was a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January 2025 to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He also was a surprise participant in WWE’s WrestleMania.

ELIJAH

A Pittsburgh native, Elijah made his pro wrestling debut in 2008 and spent about 10 years with the WWE, where he was a multi-time champion and the WWE Breakout Superstar of the Year in 2018.

Tickets for the TNA live events in Pittsburgh are available at TicketMaster.com.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.