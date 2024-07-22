TNA issued the following press release announcing:

TNA Wrestling today confirmed multiple updates to its 2024 Live Events Schedule:

The shows scheduled for September 13-14 in Cleveland will now be held at the Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas, including Victory Road, airing live that Friday night on the TNA+ app. Tickets for the San Antonio shows will go on-sale in early-August.

TNA makes its long-awaited return to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday & Saturday, November 8-9 at Crown Arena. The date for tickets on-sale in Fayetteville will be announced in the coming weeks.

TNA returns to Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on December 13-14, including Final Resolution, airing live on TNA+ that Friday night.

The shows in Louisville (August 30-31) and Spartanburg, S.C. (September 27-28) go on-sale TODAY at TNAWrestling.com, starting at 8 p.m.

TNA Wrestling is coming off one of its biggest weekends in over a decade: Slammiversary on Saturday, July 20, at Verdun Auditorium in Montreal was sold-out, followed by a highly success Sunday night show and the popular TNAutograph Fest with about 20 stars appearing.

TNA Wrestling returns to Tampa, Florida on Friday & Saturday, August 2-3, for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Florida State Fairgrounds (Entry: US Hwy 301 N). Both shows will be filmed for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs at 8pm EST every Thursday night on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada.

Tickets for both Tampa shows are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Tampa, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Tampa shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

The upcoming shows in Tampa mark the first TNA shows in Tampa in 11 years.

Here is the TNA schedule, with Bound For Glory in October still to be announced:

August 2-3: Tampa, Florida

August 30-31: Louisville, Kentucky

September 13-14: San Antonio, Texas

September 27-28: Spartanburg, South Carolina

November 8-9: Fayetteville, North Carolina

November 29: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

December 13-14: Atlanta, Georgia