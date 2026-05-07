TNA Wrestling and AEW may both be running major pay-per-views on the same day this summer, but the two events won’t actually overlap head-to-head after all.

Updated listings on Ticketmaster and the Agganis Arena website now show that TNA Slammiversary will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, June 28, from Boston, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 is scheduled for later that evening from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with a listed start time of 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. local time).

That scheduling setup creates a sizable gap between the two events despite both taking place on the same day.

Even with the adjusted start time, however, Slammiversary is still expected to face stiff competition from sports programming.

The TNA pay-per-view will air opposite a second-round FIFA World Cup match that afternoon.

The relationship between TNA and AEW has become increasingly tense in recent weeks, with the rivalry between the companies turning into a growing talking point throughout the wrestling industry.

The situation escalated after TNA reportedly pulled several of its talents from independent wrestling events that were set to feature AEW performers.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, TNA President Carlos Silva openly accused AEW of attempting to “come at” TNA by counter-programming against Impact Wrestling and allegedly making venue-related moves that negatively affected the company.

According to Silva, the issues seemingly intensified following an episode of AEW Collision that aired on a Thursday night opposite Impact due to scheduling changes caused by NCAA March Madness.

As previously announced, TNA’s 2026 pay-per-view calendar currently includes major events scheduled for Chicago, Boston, Tampa, and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.