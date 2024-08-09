TNA Wrestling has announced the date and location for their biggest pay-per-view of the year.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, August 8, TNA Wrestling made the official announcement for this year’s TNA Bound For Glory event.

On hour two of the weekly TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, it was announced that TNA Bound For Glory 2024 will take place on October 26 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.