TNA Wrestling has announced the date and location for their biggest pay-per-view of the year.
During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, August 8, TNA Wrestling made the official announcement for this year’s TNA Bound For Glory event.
On hour two of the weekly TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, it was announced that TNA Bound For Glory 2024 will take place on October 26 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.
BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory is coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26!
Tickets for both Detroit shows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at https://t.co/X1cg1CDznL. TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024