— Brother Runt reunited with D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.

The event featured a Tables Match for both the TNA World Tag Team and NXT Tag Team Championships, as Team 3D (Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley) challenged The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy).

During Team 3D’s entrance, fans were surprised by the appearance of Spike Dudley — known in TNA as Brother Runt — joining his longtime partners on the stage.

This marked Runt’s first TNA appearance since 2013, when he last competed alongside Jeff Hardy in a Tables match victory over Bully Ray and D-Von.

— Chris Bey appeared at TNA Bound For Glory to announce an official attendance of 7,794 — marking a new North American attendance record for the company.

The previous record was set at TNA Slammiversary, which drew 7,623 fans.

Chris Bey underwent surgery in October 2024 after suffering a neck injury during the October 27th TNA iMPACT! TV tapings.

He shared a video update on February 13th showing himself walking as part of his recovery, and later made an appearance at TNA Unbreakable during WrestleMania weekend.

— TNA Wrestling’s Countdown to Bound For Glory kicked off with the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line, as The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) defended their titles against The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance).

Before the match began, Ash by Elegance accompanied The Elegance Brand to the stage. Although Ash recently stated during a media appearance that she is retired from in-ring competition, she revealed that TNA has offered her a backstage role and confirmed that she would be present at Bound For Glory 2025. After sending her support, Ash returned to the back, leaving M and Heather to compete on their own.

During the bout, a costly miscommunication between M and Heather led to Heather accidentally striking her partner. The IInspiration seized the opening, and Cassie Lee ultimately pinned M by Elegance to secure the victory and retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

— One of the matches at TNA Wrestling’s 2025 Bound For Glory pay-per-view event was the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet, where the winner earns the right to challenge for any championship at any time of their choosing.

The match kicked off with Léi Yǐng Lee entering first. During her entrance, the commentary noted that her tag team partner, Xia Brookside, would not be participating in the contest due to an illness.

Brookside, who has been part of TNA since 2024, teams with Lee as The Angel Warriors. The duo last competed on the October 2 episode of TNA iMPACT!, where they picked up a victory in tag team competition.

— At Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view, Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian were declared co-winners of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

The bout concluded with an unusual double pinfall after both men’s shoulders were down following a superplex, leading two referees to count simultaneous pins. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then ruled that both Nemeth and Kazarian would share the victory.

Kazarian’s involvement came as a surprise, as he wasn’t officially announced for the match. He entered by ambushing Jody Threat during her entrance to claim her spot in the gauntlet.

You can check out the order of entrants below:

Lei Ying Lee

Mara Sade

Ryan Nemeth

Nic Nemeth

Cedric Alexander

Rich Swann

AJ Francis

Saint

BDE

The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel)

Dani Luna

Eric Young

Jake Something

Rosemary

Home Town Man

Zack Clayton

Jody Threat (taken out and replaced by Frankie Kazarian)

Santino Marella

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

— During Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view event, Tessa Blanchard scored a controversial victory over Gia Miller in a bout filled with drama and interference.

Victoria Crawford attempted to get involved at ringside but was chased off by Jody Threat and ultimately ejected from the arena. However, the distraction still worked in Blanchard’s favor, as she used a roll of quarters to knock out Miller and steal the win.