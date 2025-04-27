TNA Wrestling is already looking ahead to its biggest event of the year.

According to one source, the current plan is for the TNA Bound for Glory pay-per-view to be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025. While the date appears locked in, officials are still finalizing the location and venue for the show.

An official announcement is expected once those details are confirmed.

Additionally, while this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT will air live, it won’t be the final live broadcast of the year. Sources indicate that TNA is tentatively planning additional live episodes for the months of July, September, and October.

As always, these plans could shift, but the current expectation is for fans to enjoy several more live editions of iMPACT before the end of 2025.

