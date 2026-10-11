TNA Wrestling’s biggest annual pay-per-view, Bound For Glory 2026, took place on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, featuring multiple championship changes and other noteworthy developments.

Indi Hartwell captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship with a victory over Xia Brookside in a match featuring WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Mickie James as special guest referee. Hartwell secured the victory with the Hurts Donut, ending Brookside’s 105-day reign. The win came one year after Hartwell unsuccessfully challenged Kelani Jordan for the same title at Bound For Glory 2025.

Jason Hotch also walked away with championship gold, winning the TNA International Championship in a four-way match against defending champion Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero and John Skyler. The match followed the implosion of Order 4 and featured interference and ringside chaos involving Tasha Steelz and Mila Moore.

The finish saw Hotch survive a 450 splash from Ali before catching him in a pinning combination to secure the victory. Hotch, now a two-time International Champion, celebrated with his wife and daughter afterward.

Elsewhere on the show, Frankie Kazarian won the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet match for the third consecutive year. Kazarian outlasted a field that included Avery Styles, who made his TNA in-ring debut, before defeating Trey Miguel in the final portion of the match.

The pay-per-view also experienced technical difficulties, with commentary audio cutting out during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and remaining unavailable into the International Championship four-way match.

TNA acknowledged the problem in a statement on social media.

“We are aware of the audio issues with the commentary feed and are working to resolve ASAP. Stay tuned,” the company wrote.

UPDATE:

As the show continued, former AEW star, and former AEW tag-team and trios champion “Platinum” Max Caster made his TNA Wrestling debut. He came out doing his old hip-hop freestyle routine, but ultimately came up short, losing in his debut match against longtime TNA veteran Moose.

UPDATE x2:

Another former WWE Superstar debuted, as former Wyatt Sicks member Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) appeared at the end of the Falls Count Anywhere bout between The Hardys and syX duo Joseph Sawyer (Joe Gacy) and Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis. As Matt and Jeff Hardy retrieved two ladders and additional tables to set up a high spot, Redbeard made a surprise appearance and attacked both brothers, sending them crashing through the tables, leading to syX getting the win.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We are aware of the audio issues with the commentary feed and are working to resolve ASAP. Stay tuned. — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026

ERICK REDBEARD IS WITH SYX!!! #TNABoundForGlory @ErickRedBeard https://t.co/wLZm72LqIW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 11, 2026