Instead of the regular weekly episode of TNA iMPACT, this week’s show in the 8/7c time slot on Thursday night from TNA Wrestling was the premiere of the ‘TNA Bound For Glory: Fade To Black’ behind-the-scenes documentary.

The special opened with cinematic highlights from the Bound for Glory documentary, setting the tone for the special.

TNA President Carlos Silva presents the All-Star Award to Chris Bey, who humbly dedicates it to the entire roster. Bey shares that watching TNA talent inspired him throughout his recovery, motivating him to push harder in therapy and continue striving toward victory together.

Eddie Edwards reflected on his long tenure with TNA, noting that despite his Boston roots, the company had never hosted a show there during his tenure, until now.

Mike Santana’s daughter speaks emotionally about his personal journey, revealing how much he’s endured to reach this point.

A tribute video celebrates The Beautiful People and Mickie James as they are inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. Mickie James expresses deep gratitude, saying the honor validates her years of dedication. Velvet Sky recalls idolizing the women who came before her and marvels at now standing among those icons.

Steve Maclin opened up about his fierce loyalty, joking that he’d flip someone off for his mother because, to him, it also means “I love you.”

Frankie Kazarian shared that beyond wrestling, being a father and husband defines him most, proudly calling his son “an amazing kid.”

Their comments lead into a clip of Maclin vs. Kazarian for the TNA International Championship at Bound for Glory.

Kelani Jordan, who discusses the NXT–TNA partnership. She says it gives her, and others, the chance to test themselves against the best, whether in NXT or TNA.

Eddie Edwards reflected on wrestling close to home in Massachusetts. For him, it’s a full-circle moment filled with gratitude and pride. Post-match, Eddie celebrated with Moose and Alisha Edwards, all sharing how the energy of the crowd pushes them to give everything they’ve got.

The special’s most emotional moment at this point feature Chris Bey recounting breaking his neck the night after last year’s Bound for Glory, leaving him paralyzed. He credited his faith, positivity, and TNA’s inspiration for helping him walk again. They show clips of his dramatic return. Easily the best, rawest part of the special thus far.

A rich segment revisits the legendary rivalry between Team 3D and Matt and Jeff Hardy. Devon recalls being discovered at Gleason’s Gym, while Bully Ray shares stories from ECW and WWE, highlighting The Dudley Boyz’ evolution. The Hardys also reflect: Jeff remembers watching The Dudleys on ECW at 2 in the morning with his brother. The special shows their daughters. Bully Ray predicted fans will be left “with a tear down their face, and that’s real emotion.”

Backstage footage captures Jeff Hardy’s emotional reaction post-match with Hardy admitting he woke up at 2:30 AM, unable to sleep before the big moment. The adrenaline was indescribable. Bully Ray thanked the fans directly, saying their reactions are what truly matter, while Matt Hardy praised TNA’s resurgence, calling it “white hot right now.”

Mike Santana’s journey closes out the special. He recalled debuting as an underdog with no expectations and rising to become TNA Champion. His daughter beams with pride, saying she gets to live an amazing life thanks to his dedication. Highlights of Santana’s Bound for Glory match against Trick Williams capture the emotion of the night, and backstage, Santana thanked the entire roster, noting, “This doesn’t happen without you. Keep rocking the world.”

The special closed with Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana from TNA Bound for Glory airing. Featured below is a recap of the match from Cory Strode:

TNA World Championship

Trick Williams (c) vs Mike Santana

Konnan comes to the ring with Santana and Santana is carrying the Puerto Rican flag.

Trick cuts off the ring announcer and grabs the mic. He says he will beat Santana’s ass like he’s the Red Sox and then introduces himself. Santana attacks him and they move to brawl on the floor and then into the crowd. Santana batters Trick with a garbage can and they then fight up the steps. Trick is able to run them back to the ringside area, Trick nails Santana with the title belt and then tosses him into the ring where the match finally begins.

Trick hits a Trick Kick for two. Trick gets a flacon arrow for two. Trick gets a flapjack and then grounds and pounds Santana. Trick gets a spin kick and a neck breaker for two. Trick smacks Santana and that pisses Santana off, and he fires back, beating him into the ropes. He charges at Trick, who dumps him over the top to the floor.

They brawl on the floor and Trick catapults Santana into the ringpost. Santana is busted open, and Trick keeps up the pressure on the floor. He tries to slam the steel steps on Santana, who dodges and then leaps into Trick. Trick gives Santana a back body drop onto the steps. Santana is back in the ring at 8 and Trick gets an ax kick for two. Trick goes back to pounding on him.

Trick grabs a guillotine choke and Santana drives him into the corner repeatedly to get a break. Santana gets a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for two. Santana takes a kick from Trick in the corner and gives him one back. Trick gets a blockbuster from the top for two. Trick drives Santana into the corner, but Santana gets a rolling cutter, the Outlined in Chalk front slam and a cannonball in the corner for two.

Santana goes to the top and Trick joins him there and dumps Santana onto the apron and to the floor. Trick sends Santana into the ringpost again. He yells at Santana’s daughter and she slaps him. Santana gets a dive over the top onto Trick. Trick is rolled into the ring and gets a kick to Trick’s head, followed by a power bomb for two. Santana slams Trick and goes to the top. He hits a 450 for two.

Trick’s lawyer distracts Santana for a rollup for two. Trick gets a pair of Uri Nages. Trick goes to the top and Santana nails him with a boot on the way up. He joins Trick on top and trick gets a uri Nage from the top for two. Trick grabs the belt and looks to attack with it, but when he swings it, Santana ducks and rolls him up. They each get a pair of two counts. Santana gets a spin the block for two and then another cover for two.

The lawyer gets on the apron and Santana pulls him into the ring and gives him a spin the block. Trick gets a Trick Shot for two. They go back and forth with big moves and Santana gets Spin the Block for the pin and the win.

Nic Nemeth charges to the ring to cash in and the lights go out. They come on and Elijah has returned and nails him with a guitar. Frankie Kazarian in the ring, but he doesn’t have the trophy for the cash in so Santana gives him a Spin The Block to take him out. His daughter comes into the ring to celebrate with him.

Winner and NEW TNA World Champion: Mike Santana

