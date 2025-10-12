TNA Wrestling returns with their biggest show of the year tonight.

TNA Bound For Glory goes down this evening from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, starting at 7/6c with the ‘Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory’ pre-show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 12, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

* TNA & NXT Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von)

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

* TNA Knockouts Championships: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero)

* 20-person “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match for a shot at any championship over the next year

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)

* TNA Hall of Fame inductions: Mickie James & The Beautiful People

