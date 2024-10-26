The biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year goes down tonight.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 takes place from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan this evening

On tap for tonight’s show is a ten-match card, which includes two bouts on the “Countdown to Bound For Glory” pre-show.

* Rhino, Bob Ryder HOF Induction (Pre-Show)

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet (Pre-Show)

* Ash & Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (X-Division Title)

* Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo (Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Title)

* The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC (Tag Title Full Metal Mayhem)

* Mike Santana vs. Moose

* PCO vs. Matt Cardona (Monster’s Ball For Digital Media & International Title)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry with Frankie Kazarian As Referee (World Title)

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2024 results from Detroit, MI.