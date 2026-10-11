TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL., airing at 4:30pm EST.

Advertised for the Sunday, October 11, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers vs. The Home Town Man vs. Elijah vs. Dutch vs. Vincent vs. Trey Miguel vs. Bear Bronson vs. Joe Alonzo vs. AJ Francis vs. Harley Hudson vs. Avery Styles

Singles Match: Moose vs. Max Caster

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match: Allie & Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Serrano

Singles Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw)

TNA International Title Four Way Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Special Agent 0 vs. John Skyler vs. Jason Hotch

TNA X-Division Title Six Way Match: Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. BDE

TNA Knockouts World Title Match (Special Referee: Mickie James): Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

TNA World Heavyweight Title Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.