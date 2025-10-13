TNA Bound For Glory starts … NOW!

The biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year, TNA Bound For Glory, kicked off at 7/6c on TNA+ and the company’s official YouTube channel with the pre-show leading into the main show.

During the TNA Bound For Glory pre-show, the three inductees for the 2025 class of the TNA Hall of Fame were inducted. For those interested, you can read our detailed recap and complete video archive of the TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Mickie James & The Beautiful People here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

From there, it was time to jump into in-ring action. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt, as always, are the commentary team for tonight’s show. Kicking things off is the first of many title tilts, as the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) defeated The Elegance Brand (M & Heather) (w/ The Personal Concierge) for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title (4:37)

Ash walked out with the Elegance Brand but adjourned to the back for the match. Heather and M jumped the IInspiration before the bell. M hit a Van Terminator style coast-to-coast dropkick on Cassie for a near fall. M tied Lee up in a bow-and arrow type move to allow Heather to come off the top with a double stop for another near fall.

Finally, McCay got the tag and ran wild on her opponents. She threw Ashley into M, then hit M with a boot so she DDT’d her partner. McCay caught a pump kick from M but kicked out at two. McKay ducked a shot from Ashley, who hit her partner. Then the IInspiration finished off M with the Idolizer and Lee got the pinfall.

After the match, TNA President Carlos Silva presented the IInspiration with their tag team title belts. That wrapped up the pre-show. Now it’s time to jump into the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s big event.

The US Marines from “Recruiting Station Boston” present the colors and the National Anthem is played.

Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian to regain the TNA International Title (7:58)

The anthem and the Marines led right into Steve Maclin’s entrance for the opening match, so it would have been booking malpractice for him not to win the title back. Maclin also has his mother and other friends and family at ringside.

Maclin started off fast against Kazarian. Kazarian caught Maclin with a guillotine legdrop, then hit him with a sunset bomb to the floor. This was barely a minute into the match. Kazarian sent Maclin into the steel stairs, then got into Maclin’s mother’s face. Kazarian offered mom a free shot, and she gave him a double bird instead. Maclin jumped Kazarian tossed him back into the ring.

Back in the ring, Maclin Kazarian with a Thez press. Maclin escaped a chicken wing attempt and caught Kazarian with an olympic slam. Maclin hung Kazarian into the ropes for a shoulder block. Kaz tried to duck it, but Maclin went for a chicken wing. Kazarian countered that into a cradle, but got caught using the ropes and the ref stopped her count. Kazarian tried for a springboard, but Maclin pulled him into a Boston Crab, that he refused to break right away.

Kazarian hit a Pelé kick and the Angle’s Wings for a near fall since stealing people’s moves is all the rage this weekend. Kazarian tried to go for an avalanche Fade to Black, but Maclin broke that up by biting Kazarian. Kazarian dodged a top rope headbutt, then caught Maclin with a cutter for a near fall. Kazarian hung Maclin upside down for a running shoulder block, but Maclin escaped, hung up Kazarian and hit him with the shoulder block. Maclin hit the KIA and got the pinfall to regain the championship.

After the match, Maclin and his mother celebrated the title victory by flipping off the camera.

— Trick Williams and his lawyer ran down the why he wears his championship belt upside down, and if there’s any shenanigans he’s lawyer will be laying down cases on the all the snitches.

Tessa Blanchard (w/ Victoria Crawford) defeated Gia Miller (w/ Jody Threat) (6:15)

Miller came out with all kinds of intensity, while Blanchard was nonplussed. Miller wrestles “occasionally,” but this is her first match in TNA.

Blanchard offerend Miller a headlock. Which she took but Blanchard quickly escaped. Blanchard turned her back and Miller got a quick cradle on her for another near fall. Blanchard then snapped Miller’s neck against the ropes and stopped screwing around. Blanchard pressed Miller’s face into the steel stairs, then suplexed her on the stairs. Blanchard then drug beat on Miller in front of her family, seated at ringside.

Back in the ring, Blanchard distracted the ref so Crawford could get a shot in. Blanchard hit Miller with a superkick. Crawford interfered in front of the referee, who ejected Crawford. Blanchard dumped Crawford to the floor. Security tried to escort Crawford away, but Blanchard interfered. Threat then came off the top with a forward moonsault to take out everybody. Threat chased Crawford to the back.

Back in the ring, Miller made a comeback. She hit a Thez press and monkey flipped Blanchard out of the corner. She went for a crossbody that missed badly, but Blanchard still sold it for a near fall. Miller walked into a boot and Blanchard worked her over with right hands in the corner. Miller countered by locking up Blanchard’s arms and hit her with a straight headbutt. Miller tried to power Blanchard out of the corner with a powerbomb, but Blanchard pulled a roll of quarters out of somewhere, knocked out Miller, and got the pinfall. Just like daddy taught her!

TNA Injury Report Presented By Bioflex

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt talked into the latest video package containing the weekly TNA Injury Report. We learn that Team 3D and the Hardys are cleared, but the Matt Hardy is beat up. Joe Hendry is hurt after the no-dq match from last week. Mike Santana and Trick Williams are also cleared for their title match.

Franike Kazarian and Nic Nemeth co-won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet in a double-pin (30:57)

Two wrestlers enter. After 2 minutes, a wrestle enters every 60 seconds. Eliminations occur by pinfall until the final 2 wrestlers are left. Then it’s a one-on-one match to determine a winner. And the winner gets a title shot at whatever championship they want for up to a calendar year.

Léi Yîng Lee was the first entrant by virtue of being the last person eliminated in a qualifying match a few weeks ago. Mara Sadé was the second entrant.

Léi Yîng Lee was the first entrant by virtue of being the last person eliminated in a qualifying match a few weeks ago. Mara Sadé was the second entrant. They did a basic babyface match for two minutes, teasing near eliminations. After two minutes (no gimmicked clock, or at least it was close enough for now), Ryan Nemeth was the 3rd entrant. The knockouts double-teamed Nemeth. Nic Nemeth was number 4 to a huge pop. Sadé dropped Nic with a superkick. Lee and Sadé tried to dump Nic, but Ryan made the save. Nic took out both women with a double clothesline.

Cedric Alexander came in at 5. Alexander dumped both Nemeths with German suplexes. Rich Swann of First Class was 6. Swann and Alexander had a great exchange, then Swann dug into Alexander’s face with an eye rake. Alexander responded with a big boot. AJ Francis was in next (at 7), and they missed an opportunity to show Francis and Swann buying consecutive numbers. Francis tossed Lee to the mat in an ugly visual. Francis then eliminated both Sadé and Lee. Francis then chokeslammed Swann (his partner!) He then dumped him to the floor.

Travis Williams came in at 8 after winning a coin flip against his partner. The Nemeths teamed up against Williams while Alexander and Francis went at it in another corner. BDE is a “famous wrestling Youtuber,” in at #9. I’ve never heard of him. He did a spot with Francis and then ate a superkick from Nic Nemeth. Francis dumped The Rascals, all of them, came in at #10. BDE and the Rascals combined to superkick Francis out of the match.

Dani Luna came in at 11. She suplexed two of the Rascals. Williams and Luna did spots while everyone else laid around the ring out of their way. Eric Young was next as the twelfth entrant. He went after former partner Williams. Williams almost eliminated Young with a clothesline. They fought on the apron. Young lowblowed Williams, hit him with a piledriver on the apron, and dumped him for the elimination.

Jake Something came in at 13, shout out to Taylor Swift! Something and Luna powerbombed two of the Rascals. They tried to dump Trey Miguel and Myron Reed, but they skinned the cat back in. Young smacked BDE and eliminated him. Rosemary was next at 14. Miguel and Alexander were eliminated by Eric Young.

The Home Town Man came in at 15 with the UMass mascot. Something tried to hold the Home Town Man for the mist from Rosemary. But the Man ducked and Something got misted and eliminated. You could say he got… something in his eyes.

Zack Clayton (w/ Guido of the FBI) was next at 16. He hit Clayton hit the Home Town man with a powerslam and a clothesline. Dani Luna eliminated Rosemary, and the Man eliminated Luna. Jody Threat was in at 17. She ran around and around the ring until Frankie Kazarian floored her with a clothesline. She never got in the ring, so Frankie Kazarian took her spot, shoving Santino Marella in the process. So of course, Santino Marella was in at 18. Marella hit Kazarian with a clothesline, came in… and was instantly eliminated by Nic Nemeth. He wasn’t ready!But do you know who’s always read? Matt Cardona, who came in at 19 and eliminated Clayton. Cardona pulled Guildo into the ring and eliminated him, too.

Mance Warner came in with a Halloween party and his fiancé Steph DeLander. The other Rascals were eliminated while Warner made his entrance. DeLander gave Warner a steel chair. Everyone just let Warner hit them with the steel chair until Cardona caught him from behind.

Young tried to toss the Home Town Man, but he skinned the cat to stay alive. They fought out to the apron, and Young eliminated the Man with a low blow. Cardona took out Young, then tossed Warner as well.

This left Cardona alone with the Nemeths. The Nemeths double-teamed Cardona, who made his won comeback. Cardona tossed Ryan over the ropes but he stayed on the apron. Ryan held Cardona open for a superkick from Nic, but Cardona ducked and Ryan was eliminated BY HIS BIG BROTHER.

It looks like it’s Matt v. Nic Nemeth. DeLander and Mance Warner distracted Cardona, and Nic Nemeth dumped him over the top. Since Frankie Kazarian was never eliminated by Santino Marella, that meant Frankie Kazarian v. Nic Nemeth was the final two.

Nic and Kazarian wrestled for a bit, and eventually both men did a double-pin after a superplex. Santino Marella then announced both men won, which elicited a huge “bullsh!t” chant from the crowd. They tried to do a comedy spot with both of them trying to hold onto the trophy, but the crowd just booed all of this.

Kelani Jordan defeated Indi Hartwell to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship (12:34)

This was a very good babyface match to start, with both women going for near falls off cradles and dodging each other’s strikes early. Jordan hung up Hartwell in the ropes and came off with a legdrop for a near fall. Jordan hit Hartwell in the back with forearms and went for a suplex, but Hartwell escaped and caught Jordan with a spinebuster for a near fall. Hartwell hit Jordan with a boot for a near fall.

Hartwell stretched Jordan’s back across her knees, practically bending her in half. Jordan fought out and came out of the corner with a clothesline. They did “boo/yay” punches, with Hartwell getting the “yays!” Jordan hit a cartwheel back elbow. Hartwell went for a death valley driver, but Jordan escaped and hit a split jawbreaker for a near fall. Jordan locked in a half-crab, shoutout to Lance Storm! Hartwell eventually kicked out of that to escape.

Jordan came off the top with a crossbody, but Hartwell rolled through a powered Jordan up. Jordan turned that into small package for two. Hartwell and Jordan struggled to figure out a powerbomb, but eventually Hartwell hit the move for a near fall. Hartwell went for a boot, but Jordan caught it and hit a spinning kick. Jordan hit a frog splash for a near fall. Jordan kept trying to get the pin off that, but Hartwell kept kicking out.

Hartwell dropped to the floor. Jordan tried to follow, but Hartwell tripped her up. Hartwell hit Jordan with a boot. Back in the ring, Hartwell hit a top rope elbow for a near fall. Hartwell went for the Hurts Donut, but Jordan countered with a cradle. Hartwell caught Jordan with a Hurts Donut out of nowhere, but Jordan was too close to the ropes and broke the count. Hartwell went to the top again, but Jordan followed her up.

Jordan tried for a Spanish Fly, but Hartwell elbowed her down. Hartwell went for another top rope elbow, but Jordan ducked. Jordan then hit Hartwell with a split-legged moonsault, and got the pinfall. After the match, Hartwell shook Jordan’s hand and then got consoled by her family on the loss.

— The Nemeths and Frankie Kazarian were in the back arguing about who hasn’t been world champion and when they might call their shot.

Order 4 vs. The System in Hardcore War

This is War Games without the cage or double ring, but with weapons. Jason Hotch started out with a trash can against Eddie Edwards who came with his family, Wally the mascot of the Boston Red Sox, and a redo stick. There’d better be someone in that costume.

Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest updates and TNA Bound For Glory results from Lowell, MA.

(H/T to Joseph Collins and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)