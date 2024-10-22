This year’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view is big business.

Record-setting big business for 2024.

According to reports, the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 show this Saturday, October 26, is expected to be the company’s highest-grossing live event of the year.

Additionally, the show will mark the highest paid ticket total for TNA in the U.S. for this calendar year.

Previously, the record for 2024 thus far was the TNA Victory Road 2024 pay-per-view last month in Texas.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 was in Canada, but for the U.S., this Saturday’s show is expected to surpass those numbers.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to emanate from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, October 26.