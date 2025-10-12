Several late TNA Bound For Glory spoiler notes and backstage news updates have surfaced ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Featured below is a rundown of the items:

– Several TNA wrestlers have reportedly been informed that a new television deal is on the way, though details on the agreement have not yet been shared internally.

– Despite some online speculation, AJ Styles is not expected to make a surprise appearance at TNA Bound For Glory. “The Phenomenal One” was in Perth, Australia for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on Saturday, making it highly unlikely he could appear in Lowell, Massachusetts less than 24 hours later.

– TNA sources noted there will be additional surprises in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at tonight’s Bound For Glory event.

– The expanded TNA Hall of Fame class this year was reportedly a concept Carlos Silva wanted to implement moving forward.

– Regarding Carlos Silva’s recent “for years to come” comment about The Hardys on X, it’s worth noting that while their current contracts are believed to be nearing expiration, many within the company would not be surprised if extensions are reached.

– Tessa Blanchard’s current kayfabe suspension is said to be storyline-related, designed to give her time off for elective medical procedures.

– TNA officials were very pleased with the attendance for tonight’s Bound For Glory, which drew over 6,000 fans.

– AEW/ROH star Deonna Purrazzo is backstage at the show, supporting her husband, TNA’s Steve Maclin. Her presence is considered normal and not indicative of anything storyline-related.

– There’s talk that Team 3D—or at least D-Von Dudley—may be wrapping up their in-ring careers following tonight’s event, as they have not been included in any major creative plans going forward.

– Additional NXT involvement was reportedly planned for Bound For Glory beyond what was publicly advertised.

– The IInspiration’s current TNA contracts were set to expire following Bound For Glory, though the expectation among some is that the duo will remain with the company. Several NXT women’s wrestlers were said to be happy to see them at the show.

– For what it’s worth, there is one talent that noted ahead of tonight’s show that they expect Mike Santana to win in the world title tilt against Trick Williams, and if for some reason he doesn’t, they have “major issues” with the NXT partnership.

