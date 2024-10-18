The lineup for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continued to take shape on Thursday evening.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, multiple announcements were made for the card for the October 26 pay-per-view in Detroit, MI.

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin, the return of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the Countdown pre-show, as well as Frankie Kazarian being added as the special guest referee for the main event between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry was announced for the annual special event.

