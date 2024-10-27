The biggest TNA Wrestling event of 2024 is in the rear view mirror.
And it was big business.
It was announced during Saturday night’s pay-per-view at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan that the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 show was the “most-attended Bound For Glory event in 11 years.”
Tonight is our most attended Bound For Glory event in 11 years. #TNABoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/6M59YPTAwi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
Among those in attendance at the show was hip-hop star Westside Gunn, who made a brief cameo appearance in the front row and was acknowledged on the broadcast by the commentary team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.
.@WESTSIDEGUNN gets a front row seat for @TheMooseNation vs. @Santana_Proud!
.@WESTSIDEGUNN gets a front row seat for @TheMooseNation vs. @Santana_Proud!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
Once the show wrapped up, Matt Hardy was still in the ring celebrating The Hardys’ victory in the triple-main event to become the new TNA World Tag-Team Champions. Hardy cut a post-show promo vowing that TNA, much like Matt Hardy, “WILL NOT DIE!”
"Much like Matt Hardy, TNA WILL NOT DIE!"#TNABoundForGlory #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/7FTjHrLYZZ
— (@WrestlingCovers) October 27, 2024
Featured below are some post-show digital exclusive interviews and backstage segments from the October 26 special event, which includes “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Spitfire, Rosemary.
EXCLUSIVE: @SpeedballBailey is STILL TNA X Division Champion.
EXCLUSIVE: @SpeedballBailey is STILL TNA X Division Champion.
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @Walking_Weapon left his match with @SteveMaclin victorious!
EXCLUSIVE: @Walking_Weapon left his match with @SteveMaclin victorious!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat proved to be an unstoppable force at Bound For Glory when they retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championships!
Watch #TNABoundForGlory LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/LblCHn2QZ2 pic.twitter.com/GpQ9Wl61pw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Find out what @WeAreRosemary had to say after turning on @therealestwendy!
EXCLUSIVE: Find out what @WeAreRosemary had to say after turning on @therealestwendy!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024