The biggest TNA Wrestling event of 2024 is in the rear view mirror.

And it was big business.

It was announced during Saturday night’s pay-per-view at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan that the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 show was the “most-attended Bound For Glory event in 11 years.”

Tonight is our most attended Bound For Glory event in 11 years. #TNABoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/6M59YPTAwi — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024

Among those in attendance at the show was hip-hop star Westside Gunn, who made a brief cameo appearance in the front row and was acknowledged on the broadcast by the commentary team of Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt.

Once the show wrapped up, Matt Hardy was still in the ring celebrating The Hardys’ victory in the triple-main event to become the new TNA World Tag-Team Champions. Hardy cut a post-show promo vowing that TNA, much like Matt Hardy, “WILL NOT DIE!”

Featured below are some post-show digital exclusive interviews and backstage segments from the October 26 special event, which includes “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Spitfire, Rosemary.