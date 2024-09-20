The relationship between TNA Wrestling and House Of Glory continues.

This week, HOG announced Mike Santana vs. Masato Tanaka for their HOG: Salvation show scheduled for Friday, October 18 at NYC Arena.

From HOGWrestling.net:

HUGE HOG World Title Match Signed for Salvation on October 18 in NYC House of Glory officials have signed a huge main event for Salvation on October 18 live from the NYC Arena.



If Mike Santana retains on September 29th, he will defend his HOG World Title against ECW legend Masato Tanaka!



Santana has successfully defended his championships ten times since defeating Matt Cardona last December to become champion. If he retains on September 29th, will he be able to make back to back successful defenses within a three week span?



The legend Tanaka makes his HOG debut and NYC return to challenge the company’s best warrior. Can he defeat Santana on October 18th?



The event will stream live on TrillerTV+



Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.



Stay tuned for additional announcements on HOG social media channels.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been announced for the special event on 10/18 in New York.

As noted, HOG previously announced top TNA star Joe Hendry vs. Joey Janela for the aptly-named “HOG: Believe In The Glory” event on Sunday, September 29 at NYC Arena.

Speaking of Hendry and HOG, the promotion is selling Joe Hendry t-shirts now at ShopHOG.net.