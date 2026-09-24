TNA commentator and backstage interviewer Gia Miller will not be appearing at this week’s events in San Antonio, Texas.

Miller took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she is dealing with a sudden medical issue that has left her unable to travel. She assured fans that she expects to be better soon but needs time to fully recover.

“Hi friends,” she began her post. “I’m posting this message because many of you have said you were excited to meet me in San Antonio this week at TNA, and unfortunately, I am dealing with a sudden medical issue that will not allow me to travel at this time.”

She assured fans she’ll be better “soon.”

“I will be better soon, just needing to fully recover so I can be my best for yall,” she concluded.

Miller did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the medical issue or how long she expects to be away.