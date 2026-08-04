TNA has officially confirmed the departures of two members of its Knockouts Division while also teasing the return of a familiar name.

In a press release issued on Monday, the promotion announced that both Mara Sade and Jody Threat have parted ways with the company. At the same time, TNA revealed that a former Knockouts titleholder is set to make a return to the roster.

“TNA Wrestling today confirmed that Jody Threat and Mara Sade have left the company. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” TNA’s statement reads.

The announcement continued by confirming that the Knockouts Division will soon be welcoming back a former champion.

“In addition, TNA Wrestling confirmed a former titleholder is returning to the Knockouts Division.”

The departures are the latest in a string of roster changes for TNA over the past several months. Among those who have exited the company during that stretch are Mike Santana, Victoria Crawford, Tessa Blanchard, Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer, Sinner & Saint, and Steve Maclin.