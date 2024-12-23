TNA Wrestling has confirmed our recent report regarding a new Canadian television deal.

On Monday morning, the company issued a press release to officially announce a new television deal with Sportsnet in Canada.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling’s iMPACT! to Air Exclusively Across Canada on Sportsnet 360 Starting in 2025

TNA Wrestling’s Flagship Weekly TV Program to Air Thursday Nights on Sportsnet

TNA Wrestling has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Sportsnet to air its flagship weekly TV show, TNA iMPACT!, every Thursday from 8-10 p.m. ET nationally in Canada on Sportsnet 360, beginning on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Additional programming to air on Sportsnet 360 includes TNA’s Xplosion, TNA in 60 and other TNA Classics from the 20+ year library, showcasing over 6,000 hours of unforgettable matches and moments.

Sportsnet is Canada’s No. 1 sports network. In addition to being the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, UFC and much more.

“We are thrilled to bring TNA Wrestling to Sportsnet 360,” said Anthony Cicione, president of TNA Wrestling. “Anchored by our flagship weekly TNA iMPACT!, this partnership is a major step forward for TNA Wrestling as all our fans in Canada can now watch on one of Canada’s largest sports outlets.”

TNA iMPACT! will continue to air on AXS TV and TNA+ in the US, in addition to being distributed internationally on TNA+ and other leading broadcast platforms.

