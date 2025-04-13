Rich Swann is officially a free agent.

While his contract status had been widely speculated, it’s now confirmed that his deal with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

Swann previously inked a two-year contract extension with the company in late 2022, which expired at the close of 2024. Sources indicate there was an option for an additional year on the contract, but that option was not exercised.

Despite his free agent status, Swann was backstage for both nights of recent TNA television tapings in Orlando.

Swann had been off TNA programming since last summer, following a public intoxication arrest that led him to voluntarily enter a substance abuse rehabilitation program. He resurfaced in October with Pro Wrestling Revolver and has since remained active on the independent scene, including frequent appearances for GCW and other promotions.

(H/T: Fightful Select)