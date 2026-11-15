TNA Destination X 2026 is scheduled to take place this evening, a live show from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, airing via pay-per-view.

* Countdown To TNA Destination X begins streaming live via the official TNA Wrestling YouTube channel at 5/4c. The 60-minute pre-show will lead all the way through to the TNA Destination X 2026 pay-per-view, which begins at 6/5c. Watch the Countdown To TNA Destination X pre-show via the YouTube player embedded below.

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