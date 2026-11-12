TNA Wrestling has several noteworthy plans in place for this weekend’s Destination X pay-per-view, including a surprise return, a special musical performance and the launch of an international tournament.

According to sources within TNA, a former X-Division Champion is scheduled to make a surprise return at the event, which takes place this Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The identity of the returning star has not been confirmed, although the appearance is expected to be among the surprises planned for the show.

Meanwhile, Elijah is scheduled to perform a concert segment during the Countdown pre-show leading into the pay-per-view.

Also planned for the Countdown pre-show is the beginning of the TNA World X Cup tournament.

The international competition is expected to feature representatives from at least six different countries, with tournament action beginning during the pre-show before continuing onto the main Destination X pay-per-view broadcast itself.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)