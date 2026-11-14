TNA Wrestling is moving forward with Sunday’s Destination X pay-per-view as scheduled, but travel complications stemming from Friday’s nationwide flight shutdown have forced changes to the advertised lineup.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounded all departing flights across the United States on Friday due to an air traffic control communications issue. Although the ground stop was eventually lifted, widespread delays and cancellations have continued to impact travelers, including professional wrestlers attempting to reach their scheduled events this weekend.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva addressed the situation in an official statement released on Saturday, confirming that Destination X will take place as planned despite some unavoidable adjustments.

“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” Silva said. “As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.”

Silva continued by praising the efforts being made behind the scenes to ensure the show goes forward, including some extraordinary travel arrangements involving members of the roster.

“That said, I’m proud of the way all at TNA Wrestling are banding together to deliver what will be a great show,” he added. “In fact, we have two stars offering to take a short flight within the U.S., then drive more than 600 miles, just because they want to be a part of Destination X.”

As of this writing, TNA has not specified which matches will be affected or which wrestlers are experiencing travel difficulties.

TNA Destination X 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 15, from the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pre-show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern, followed by the main pay-per-view at 6 p.m. Eastern.

For those interested, there is also a story making the rounds about a spoiler regarding the surprise return of a former champion planned for TNA Destination X this Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.