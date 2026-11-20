TNA Wrestling faced an even bigger challenge than many realized heading into last weekend’s TNA Destination X 2026 pay-per-view.

During the latest episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that only approximately 60 percent of the company’s roster was available for the November 15 event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, due to widespread air travel disruptions.

Hardy, who defeated Joseph Sawyer in a No Disqualification match at the show, praised TNA management and the talent who were able to make it to the event for pulling together under difficult circumstances.

“TNA did a hell of a job putting together a good, competent show, especially when only 60% of the roster was there, and they made it make as much sense as possible,” Hardy said. “Everybody went out and busted their ass and had their working boots on. So it was very cool that we were able to pull that off as well as we did.”

The travel complications forced TNA to make several last-minute adjustments to the advertised lineup, including changes to the Knockouts Ultimate X match and World X Cup competition.

Hardy noted that the situation presented a legitimate example of the familiar wrestling disclaimer that advertised cards are subject to change.

“I thought it was really [good], especially considering the conditions they (TNA management) had to work around,” Hardy continued. “Because it was, you know, ‘card subject to change,’ and it was a legit deal because of all those ground stops, because of the U.S. air travel.”

The hectic travel schedule also took a physical toll on Hardy, who admitted he had been dealing with a lack of sleep and was beginning to feel under the weather.

“I mean, it’s been hectic just with the travel and lack of sleep,” Hardy said. “There’s been a few nights already where I’ve only slept very little. [I’m] a little run down, got to a point where I had a little bit of a sore throat, maybe even a little under the weather, as you can hear my voice here, but just still grinding away.”

Hardy added that he still had additional commitments to fulfill, including an appearance alongside his wife on Saturday, before finally getting an opportunity to rest.

“I’ve got one more big day today, I still have an appearance on Saturday immediately thereafter with my wife. But then after that, I have a few days to have some downtime. So I’m looking forward to it, no doubt about it. I can’t get home fast enough.”