TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA Destination X goes down this evening at 6/5c on pay-per-view from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Advertised for the Sunday, November 15, 2026 show are the following matches:

TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Women’s Ultimate X Match (Winner gets shot at Knockouts World Title): Tasha Steelz vs. M by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gabby Forza vs. Jada Stone

Men’s Ultimate X Match (Winner gets shot at X Division Title): B.D.E. vs. Joe Alonzo vs. John Skyler vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann

World X-Cup Final: TBD vs. TBD

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

TNA World Tag Team Championship — Three-Way Match: The Nemeth Brothers (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth) (c) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw) vs. Matt Hardy & Moose

Pre-Show — World X-Cup — Three-Way Match: Amir Jordan vs. Home Town Man vs. Ricky Sosa

Pre-Show — World X-Cup — Three-Way Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Hotch vs. Rey Horus

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.