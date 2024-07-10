Another TNA star was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT, and it is a familiar face.

According to Fightful Select, AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla from WWE’s Hit Row, was the star backstage. Francis is the current Digital Media Champion for TNA and has found success outside of WWE since his second departure. At this time, there is no word on whether or not there are any planned appearances for him in the NXT & TNA crossover.

Along with Francis TNA had a massive presence on last night’s NXT. Joe Hendry appeared to tag in the main event with Trick Williams, and Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel joined Wes Lee to reform the Rascalz on the broadcast. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this massive crossover.

