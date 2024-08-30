TNA Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening from Louisville, Kentucky.

TNA Emergence 2024 goes down tonight at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. with a six-match advertised card.

Scheduled for the show is an Iron Man match pitting Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander with the TNA World Championship on-the-line, as well as the return of the Ultimate X match, with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Riley Osborne vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Jason Hotch vs. Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich, Matt Cardona’s mystery monster vs. TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Champion PCO, The Hardys & Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System, as well as Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin.