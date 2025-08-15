TNA Wrestling returns to B-More tonight!
The annual TNA Emergence special event goes down this evening, kicking off with the ‘Countdown to Emergence’ pre-show at 7:30pm EST. / 4:30pm PST. This will lead directly into the main show beginning at 8/7c.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 15, 2025 special event from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland:
* TNA World Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose
* TNA X-Division Title: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
* TNA World Tag Team Titles: The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz
* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Elegance Brand (c) vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee
* TNA International Title: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No Countouts/No Disqualifications)
* Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali
* The System vs. First Class
* The Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth (Countdown to Emergence)
* Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary (Countdown to Emergence)
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Emergence 2025 results.
#TNAEmergence is LIVE on TNA+ at 8pm TOMORROW NIGHT from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD.
Use code EMERGENCE25 for ONE MONTH FREE of TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/ktBfFP2riV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 15, 2025