TNA Wrestling returns to B-More tonight!

The annual TNA Emergence special event goes down this evening, kicking off with the ‘Countdown to Emergence’ pre-show at 7:30pm EST. / 4:30pm PST. This will lead directly into the main show beginning at 8/7c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 15, 2025 special event from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland:

* TNA World Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Moose

* TNA X-Division Title: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA World Tag Team Titles: The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles: Elegance Brand (c) vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee

* TNA International Title: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No Countouts/No Disqualifications)

* Matt Cardona vs. Mustafa Ali

* The System vs. First Class

* The Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth (Countdown to Emergence)

* Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary (Countdown to Emergence)

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Emergence 2025 results.