TNA Emergence 2025 starts … NOW!

TNA Wrestling presents Emergence streaming LIVE at 8pm ET on TNA+ from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD.

The action begins on Countdown to Emergence streaming LIVE AND FREE at 7:30pm ET on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms.

Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary (Countdown)

After Rosemary spewed green mist into the face of Indi Hartwell last night on iMPACT!, they collide to kick off the action. Hartwell avoids Upside Down in the early going but Rosemary spikes her with a DDT instead. Hartwell soars with a top rope elbow drop for two. Rosemary is about to use the mist once again but Dani Luna stops her. Hartwell plants Rosemary with Hurts Donut to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– Moose apologizes to Sami Callihan for his harsh words a few weeks ago. Surprisingly, Callihan thanks him for being honest and giving him the motivation he needed. Tonight, Callihan has vowed to retire from in-ring competition if he does not defeat Mike Santana.

The Hometown Man vs. Ryan Nemeth

The Hometown Man fights for the people of his hometown as he goes one-on-one with Ryan Nemeth! The early advantage goes to Nemeth as he hits Hometown Man with a dropkick. Hometown Man sends him for a ride with an Airplane Spin into a TKO. Hometown Man rolls up Nemeth to score the three count!

Winner: The Hometown Man

TNA X-Division Championship

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

The X-Division Championship is on the line as Leon Slater defends against Cedric Alexander! Slater turns Alexander inside out with a Lariat from the corner. Alexander spikes Slater with a Fisherman’s Brainbuster for two. Slater counters a Superplex in mid-air but Alexander gets his knees up on the Swanton 450 attempt. Alexander connects with a series of German suplexes before both men exchange near falls. Leon flies with Big Play Sater. Slater hits the Styles Clash, followed by the Swanton 450 to retain in a breathtaking encounter. After the match, Slater and Alexander shake hands.

Winner and STLL TNA X-Division Champion: Leon Slater

– Gia Miller interviews TNA World Champion Trick Williams and FIR$T CLA$$, who are confident heading into their respective matchups tonight.

Mustafa Ali vs. Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona steps up to the leader of Order 4, Mustafa Ali! That match is in progress now. Stay tuned …

(H/T to TNAWrestling.com for the above results.)