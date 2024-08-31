TNA Wrestling comes to Louisville, KY for Emergence, streaming LIVE on TNA+!

The action begins on Countdown To Emergence streaming LIVE AND FREE on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms!

KUSHIDA vs. Frankie Kazarian

Before the match begins, Kazarian makes ring announcer Jennifer Chung announce him as the “King of TNA”! KUSHIDA hits a flying knee off the apron. Back in the ring, Kazarian gains control as he hits a powerslam, followed by his signature slingshot leg drop. KUSHIDA counters Fade to Black but gets caught with another leg drop. KUSHIDA begins to build momentum with a cartwheel kick, then rolls up Kazarian for two. Kazarian is down following a Tanaka Punch but he quickly turns the tide with a guillotine leg drop. KUSHIDA soars from the top rope, then locks in a cross armbreaker on the outside. Kazarian kicks the rope to cause a low blow. Kazarian capitalizes with Fade to Black for three.

Frankie Kazarian def. KUSHIDA

Gia Miller interviews A.J. Francis of Fir$t Cla$$ who reveals that KC Navarro will take Rich Swann’s place in a TNA World Tag Team Title match against ABC tonight at Emergence!

Digital Media & International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion PCO w/ Steph De Lander vs. Shera – Digital Media & International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship

Matt Cardona has selected the “Indian Lion” Shera as PCO’s challenger tonight! PCO immediately charges at Shera and the fight is on. The fight spills to the outside where Steph De Lander and Shera go face to face. Shera is in control as he delivers a thudding suplex for two. After being worn down for several minutes, PCO begins to fight back with a DDT out of the corner. Moments later, PCO hits the De-Animator on the apron as he’s cheered on by SDL at ringside. PCO connects with the PCO Sault to retain his titles.

Digital Media & International Heavyweight Wrestling Champion PCO w/ Steph De Lander def. Shera – Digital Media & International Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

TNA Emergence starts now!

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Hammerstone vs. Jason Hotch vs. Riley Osborne vs. Laredo Kid – Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship

Osborne takes out everyone with a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor. Wentz hits a top rope cutter on Osborne. Wentz kicks Bailey off the steel truss as Bailey transitions into a Moonsault on the rest of the field. Everyone scurries across the cables in pursuit of the X-Division Title. Wentz hits his signature handspring knee into the cheekbone of Bailey. Hammerstone press slams Laredo off the top rope into everyone on the outside. Hotch delivers a low blow to Hammerstone, followed by a Torture Rack Bomb. Osborne is pulled off the cables but turns it into a Shooting Star. Bailey connects with Ultima Weapon on Osborne. Bailey and Wentz race to the center. Wentz breaks the grip of Bailey and unhooks the title. Wentz drops down to the mat to win the match and the X-Division Championship!

Zachary Wentz def. X-Division Champion Mike Bailey, Hammerstone, Jason Hotch, Riley Osborne & Laredo Kid – NEW X-Division Champion

Gia Miller interviews Josh Alexander as he prepares to challenge TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in a 1 Hour Iron Man match. Not only does he vow to leave with the TNA World Championship but he promises to embarrass Nic Nemeth tonight.

Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

Maclin hits an Olympic Slam for an early two count. Moments later, Young bounces back with a Death Valley Driver to gain the momentary advantage. Young heads to the top but Maclin cuts him off and connects with Caught in the Crosshairs. Maclin hits another Caught in the Crosshairs but it’s not enough to keep Young down. Both men are down following double clotheslines in the middle of the ring. Young bites Maclin, then soars with a top rope elbow drop. Young successfully hits the Piledriver for another near fall. Young is going for another Piledriver when Maclin secures a jackknife pin out of nowhere to win.

Steve Maclin def. Eric Young

After the match, Young and Maclin shake hands in a sign of respect.

Nic Nemeth checks in with Gia Miller, who responds to Josh Alexander’s bold comments from earlier tonight. Nemeth promises to hit harder and walk out still the TNA World Champion in tonight’s 1 Hour Iron Man match.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) vs. Ash By Elegance & Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

It’s total chaos from the opening bell as all six Knockouts brawl around the ringside area. Alisha Edwards is injured in the scuffle and taken to the back. Threat hits Ash with an Exploder suplex out of the corner. Ash distracts the referee, allowing Slamovich to illegally attack Luna from the apron. Luna creates separation with a suplex to Ash, allowing her to make the tag to Grace. The pace quickens as Grace brings the fight to Slamovich. Grace hits the Shades of Samoa Muscle Buster but Ash breaks the pin. Threat hits Ash with Pop Shove It while Grace plays defense to score the big win.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace & Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) def. Ash By Elegance & Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

After Matt Cardona calls Steph De Lander “his property” on social media, SDL says that she’ll see Cardona this Thursday on TNA iMPACT!

TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Fir$t Cla$$ (A.J. Francis & KC Navarro) – TNA World Tag Team Championship

Bey counters an early Down Payment attempt from Francis. Navarro whips Bey into a big boot from Francis. Navarro delivers a kick right to the face of Bey. Navarro leaps off the top but Bey counters into a backbreaker clothesline combo. Bey tosses Navarro over the top rope, into the arms of Francis. Bey dives but is caught by Francis. Bey counters another Down Payment attempt but Navarro capitalizes off the distraction with a running boot. Bey spikes Francis to create some much-needed separation. Bey makes the tag to Austin, who goes on the attack. Austin gets Francis up on his shoulders, then drives him into the mat. ABC hits innovative double team offense on Navarro. They try to double suplex Francis but it’s countered as he hits a suplex of his own to both men. Francis hits Bey with the Down Payment but he’s not the legal man after Navarro tagged himself in. Autin takes out Francis with The Fold. Bey rolls up Navarro to win the match and retain the titles.

TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. Fir$t Cla$$ (A.J. Francis & KC Navarro) – TNA World Tag Team Championship

Joe Hendry, Matt and Jeff Hardy take part in a mash up entrance for the ages as they join forces with Mike Santana in this upcoming 8-man tag team war!

The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Santana and Jeff Hardy take turns launching themselves off each other’s backs for Poetry in Motion on JDC. Hendry and the Hardys suplex Myers and JDC before posing for the camera. Santana leaps off the top with aerial offense, crashing into The System on the outside. The match begins to break down as both teams square off in the middle of the ring. Jeff takes out Edwards and JDC with Whisper in the Wind. Hendry hits a Twist of Fate on Myers but JDC prevents the follow-up Swanton Bomb. Hardy is worn down by The System for several minutes until he’s able to fight free and make the tag to Hendry. Both Edwards and JDC are on the receiving end of Fallaway Slams from Hendry. Myers inadvertently spears his own partner, JDC. Moose goes for the step-up cutter but Hendry confidently avoids it. Hendry hits a pop-up powerbomb on Edwards for two. Matt hits a Side Effect on Edwards. Moose spears Matt. Jeff plants Myers face-first, then soars with the Swanton Bomb. Hendry hits the Standing Ovation on JDC. Matt has Edwards beat following a Twist of Fate but Moose pulls him off the pin. Matt makes Moose pay with a Twist of Fate on the floor. Edwards delivers a low blow to Matt, followed by the Boston Knee Party to win.

The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) def. Matt & Jeff Hardy, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

After the match, Moose sends a message to whoever the TNA World Champion is after tonight – he’s coming back for what’s his!

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander – 1 Hour Iron Man Match for the TNA World Championship

Alexander targets Nemeth’s left shoulder in the early going. Alexander locks in the Ankle Lock but Nemeth quickly makes it to the bottom rope. Nemeth counters another Ankle Lock attempt into a rollup to score the first fall at approximately the 12 minute mark.

Nic Nemeth: 1, Josh Alexander: 0

Alexander puts his strength on display with a delayed vertical suplex. Alexander is getting cocky and is almost costs him as Nemeth rolls him up for two. Nemeth begins to fight back with a series of strikes in the corner, followed by a neckbreaker. Nemeth hits repeated elbow drops as Alexander tries to evade. Nemeth hits a top rope elbow drop but Alexander counters into a pin attempt for two. Nemeth hits the Famouser for a near fall of his own. Alexander is caught in the Danger Zone as Nemeth scores another pinfall.

Nic Nemeth: 2, Josh Alexander: 0

Both men exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Alexander creates separation with a kick to the left knee of Nemeth. Minutes later, Nemeth knocks Alexander’s headgear off his head with a headbutt. Alexander transitions into an Ankle Lock but Nemeth refuses to tap. Alexander sends Nemeth crashing into the official. With the referee out of the equation, Alexander introduces a table into the match. Alexander attempts a C4 Spike through the table but Nemeth counters into a back body drop on the apron. Alexander hits the spinning Tombstone but it’s still not enough to keep Nemeth down for three. Alexander distracts the referee with a steel chair, then pulls an object out of trunks and strikes Nemeth over the head. Alexander hits the C4 Spike to score his first fall of the match.

Nic Nemeth: 2, Josh Alexander: 1

Alexander hits another C4 Spike to score another fall and tie the score.

Nic Nemeth: 2, Josh Alexander: 2

Nemeth fights back and locks in a Sleeper. Alexander climbs the turnbuckles as both competitors tumble over the top rope to the floor below. Nemeth makes it back into the ring before the referee’s count of 10 and back body drops Alexander through the table. Alexander hits a third C4 Spike but Nemeth gets foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Nemeth connects with a superkick for yet another near fall. Alexander lawn-darts Nemeth into an exposed turnbuckle, then hits him with his own finishing move, the Danger Zone but somehow, someway, Nemeth kicks out. Nemeth avoids another C4 Spike, then connects with the Danger Zone. Nemeth puts Alexander away with his own C4 Spike to take the lead.

Nic Nemeth: 3, Josh Alexander: 2

Time expires at the end of the Iron Man match as Nic Nemeth remains the TNA World Champion!

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth def. Josh Alexander – 1 Hour Iron Man Match for the TNA World Championship (3-2)

After the match, John Layfield makes a shocking appearance as he confronts TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in the ring. Layfield whispers something into Nemeth’s ear before leaving him to celebrate.

TNA Emergence goes off the air.