TNA Wrestling wraps up their 2025 pay-per-view schedule with their final offering of the year this evening.

TNA Final Resolution 2025 goes down this evening at the El Paso County Convention Center in El Paso, Texas, streaming live via TNA+.

Advertised for the December 5, 2025 pay-per-view event are the following matches:

* TNA Champion Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis

* TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside

* TNA International Champion Steve Maclin vs. NXT’s Stacks

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys vs. NXT’s Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford

* Mike Santana vs. NXT’s Charlie Dempsey

* Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner – Street Fight

* Order 4 vs. The Rascalz

