TNA Wrestling presents their final pay-per-view of the year tonight in “The ATL.”

TNA Final Resolution 2024 goes down live this evening from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring a ten-match card, which includes a two-bout “Countdown” pre-show.

Things get started at 7:30/6:30c with “Countdown to Final Resolution” streaming live on TNA+ and the official TNA Wrestling YouTube channel. In action on the pre-show will be Leon Slater vs. JDC, as well as Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Scheduled for the main show, which starts at 8/7c on pay-per-view and TNA+, is Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis for the TNA title, Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts title, Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin in a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender bout, The Hardys vs. The System for the Tag-Team titles, Moose vs. KUSHIDA for the X-Division title, Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary, Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven, as well as The Rascalz vs. PCO & Sami Callihan vs. Jake Something & Hammerstone.

Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA Final Resolution 2024 results from Atlanta, GA.