TNA Wrestling has finalized a distribution agreement with Sportsnet in Canada.

Starting Thursday, January 2, TNA’s flagship show, Impact Wrestling, will air on Sportsnet 360 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, exclusively available on the Canadian sports network.

This multi-year partnership includes additional programming such as TNA Xplosion, TNA in 60, and other content from TNA’s extensive library, which spans back to 2002.

Sportsnet has already begun promoting the upcoming programming with related graphics and schedule listings appearing over the weekend. According to Bodyslam.net, the network has confirmed the deal on its schedule.

A formal announcement from Sportsnet is expected soon.