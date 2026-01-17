TNA Wrestling returns live from “The Lone Star State” tonight on pay-per-view.
TNA Genesis 2026 goes down this evening at 7/6c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
Advertised for tonight’s show are the following matches:
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sadé
* Cedric Alexander vs. Moose vs. Joe Hendry
* A.J. Francis vs. Rich Swann
* Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali
* TNA Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Zaria
* JDC Retirement Match: JDC vs. Eddie Edwards
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship – Texas Deathmatch – Nic Nemeth as Specia Guest Referee: Mike Santana (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Genesis 2026 results.