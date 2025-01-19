TNA Wrestling kicks off their 2025 pay-per-view calendar tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Genesis 2025 goes down this evening, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, kicking off with the “Countdown to TNA Genesis” pre-show starting at 7/6c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Sunday, January 19, 2025 pay-per-view event.

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater (Countdown)

* Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin (X-Title)

* Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana (“I Quit” Match)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz (TNA Tag Titles)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary (TNA Knockouts Title Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match)

* The System vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry (TNA World Title)

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA Genesis 2025 results from Garland, TX.