TNA Wrestling returns with the first pay-per-view since the dawn of the TNA On AMC Era.

TNA Genesis 2026 takes place this evening, Saturday, January 17, live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, just 48 hours after the debut episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, which saw multiple title changes, debuts, returns and other shakeups across the board.

Things get started with the Countdown to TNA Genesis 2026 pre-show at 7/6c, leading into the main pay-per-view card kicking off at 8/7c.

Gia Miller Kicks Off The Pre-Show

Inside the Curtis Culwell Center, Gia Miller welcomes the viewing audience at home to Countdown to TNA Genesis 2026, also playing to the crowd in the building, which is still filtering in. Joining her at the pre-show panel are Tommy Dreamer, Ash By Elegance, and Dave LaGreca.

They call this the biggest weekend in history, and then run down some of the key moments from the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV debut episode from this past Thursday night. They mention how tonight’s Death Match main event for the TNA World Championship with Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth as special referee was set up.

From there, we get some back-and-forth banter from the panelists, as well as a couple of hype packages, before they send things down to ringside for our first match of the evening here at Countdown to TNA Genesis 2026.

TNA International Championship

Stacks (c) vs. Eric Young vs. JD Orso vs. BDE

Championship action gets things started, as the ring entrances begin for our TNA International Title tilt, with Stacks defending against Eric Young, JD Orso and BDE. Young and BDE brawl on the floor, while Orso and Stacks work in the ring.

Orso was pretty fantastic flying around the ring until Stacks gave him a Snake Eyes in the corner. BDE dropped Young with a short and then video blogged about it. Starks then leveled BDE on the floor, and Grace grabbed BDE’s phone to shoot some content. Orso and BDE get on the same page and get the phone back from Grace.

Back in the ring, Orso and BDE pair up against Young and Stacks. Young and Stacks cut them off with clotheslines. Stacks dumped Orso. BDE held his own against Young and Stacks, taking Young out with a Code Reader and Stacks with a dropkick. BDE caught a cutter from Orso.

Orso caught Young with a Sliced Bread and Starks with a double-stomp to the back of the head. Orso caught BDE with the “Orso Driver,” some kind of inverted Tiger Driver, for a near fall. BDE caught Stacks with a springboard cutter, but Young took BDE out with a neck-breaker.

Young gave Orso a piledriver, and then it was every finish to a multi-man match ever: Stacks dumped Young and then pinned the guy Stacks took out. With the win, Stacks retains the TNA International Championship. The show moves on after this wraps up.

Winner and STILL TNA International Champion: Stacks

Daria Rae & Santino Marella Bickering Continues

Backstage, we see new TNA authority figure Daria Rae, formerly known as Sonya Deville, continuing the character and on-screen relationship with fellow TNA authority figure Santino Marella that was started on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT on AMC debut during a brief segment here on the pre-show.

Indi Hartwell Stands Up To Tessa Blanchard Bullying

The panel talked about JDC’s retirement match. We then see “earlier tonight” footage. Tessa Blanchard’s crew were treating people badly in the back, and Indi Hartwell stood up to them after they attack an “extra” looking for “opportunity” in the back.

Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore vs. Indi Hartwell & Vicious Vicki Venuto

Back inside the arena, we head back down to ringside for our second match here on the Countdown to TNA Genesis pre-show. The ring entrances take place after we see The Concierge bring out The Elegance Brand, the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, who come out dressed like police, to watch at ringside.

Following their unpleasant interaction backstage earlier tonight, this match will feature Indi Hartwell and Vicious Vicki Venuto joining up to take on Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore in Knockouts tag-team action.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST TNA GENESIS 2026 RESULTS!