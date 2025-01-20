Thanks to Jerome Wilen of Wrestleview.com, as well as Matt Boone and F4WOnline.com

McKenzie Mitchell is the new ring announcer, as she introduces Ace Austin who is the challenger for this opening match…up next is the music for Moose and the champion makes his way to the ring with JDC and Alisha Edwards.

There is a brand new X-Division Title belt that Moose made himself that is shown.

X-Division Championship Championship Match: Moose defends against Ace Austin

After the bell rings, Ace goes right after Moose, taking him down. Ace runs the ropes and continues the offense, taking Moose down to the mat. Ace sends Moose over the top rope. Ace connects with a big kick to Moose and then leaps on Moose onto the floor. Moose is up and grabs Ace and pushes him into the barricade. Moose rolls in the ring to break the ten count and rolls out…Moose grabs Ace and sends him into the barricade again! Ace is sent again by Moose into the barricade. The champ rolls into the ring and rolls out again to break the ten count. Moose runs at Ace, who moves as Moose collides into the barricade. Ace grabs Moose and picks him and attempts to send him in the ring, but Moose fights him off. Ace nails Moose and tries to pick him up, but Moose nails Ace with pump kick and recovers quickly. He picks up Moose and suplexes him on the floor. Ace rolls in the ring to break the ten count. Ace rolls Moose back in the ring. Ace is up on second rope as Moose picks up him and slams him down on the apron! Ace is on the floor as the ref starts the ten count.

Ace makes it back in the ring at the count of nine! Moose puts a boot to the throat of Ace. Moose chops Ace as he gets up. Moose sets up Ace and chops him again, sending the challenger to the mat. Moose picks up Ace and tries to chop him, but Ace moves and then lays in chops and kicks on Moose, but he fends it off and picks up Ace and slams him back first on the mat. Moose picks up Ace, but he counters it. Ace tries to take Moose down and rolls him up, but Moose kicks out at two…Ace kicks Moose in the mid-section and drops him with a side Russian leg sweep and then connects with a leg drop. Ace grabs Moose, but Moose fights out of the hold…Ace double stomps Moose as he drops to the mat. Ace covers Moose for only a two count! Ace runs at Moose, but he catches him….Ace is up on the ropes, but Moose catches him and drops him on his back…Moose covers the challenger who kicks out at two!

Ace is down as Moose picks up Ace who then hits Moose with an elbow, but Moose hits him back, knocking him down…both men exchange blows, as Ace gets fired up as Moose then headbutts Ace, who is now on the apron. Ace leaps over the ropes as Moose catches him and drops him. Moose is on the apron as Ace drops Moose to the floor! Ace was sent into the steel post by JDC…Alisha as JDC checks on Moose. Ace spears Moose as he gets up! Ace rolls Moose in the ring. Ace then leaps over the ropes, taking out The System as Myers and Edwards came down…Ace leaps over the ropes as Moose spears Ace! Moose covers Ace, but he kicks out at two! As Moose goes for a second spear, Ace rolls him up for a two count…we a few near falls. Moose hits Ace with two spears and then covers him to retain.

Winner and still TNA X-Division Champion: Moose

After the match, The System are in the ring…Steve Maclin and Eric Young come down to make the save…Edwards and Myers leave the ring as Maclin and Young take out Edwards and Myers. We get a brawl on the floor with all four men. All four men get back in the ring as the match is not officially underway yet. We get a brawl on the outside as Maclin sends Edwards back in the ring.

The bell rings as the match in now officially underway!

The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) vs. Eric Young and Steve Maclin

Alisha distracts Maclin as then is dropped by a blue thunder bomb by Edwards. Edwards grabs Maclin and chops him…Maclin fires back with chops on Edwards. He tags in Myers and drops Maclin and covers him for only a two count. Myers who a headlock on Maclin as he fights out of it. Myers tags in Edwards who drops Maclin and covers him with a knee. Maclin kicks out at two. Maclin comes back and suplexes Edwards as he tags in Myers. Myers picks up Maclin and suplexes him. Myers covers Maclin for only a two count. Edwards is tagged in as they double team Maclin. Edwards chops Maclin who comes back as both men take each other down with knees to the face…Young is tagged in…Myers is tagged in. Young takes out both Edwards and Myers! Young is up on the second rope, sending Myers down as he leaps up. Young then connects with a big elbow from the top rope and covers Myers for only a two count. The System recover and double team Young. Myers covers Young for just a two count.

Myers runs at Young, but he blocks it. Myers is hung upside down as Alisha gets in the ring to block Maclin. As the ref is distracted Alisha nails Maclin. Myers spears Maclin and covers him, but Maclin kicks out at two! Edwards charges at Maclin, dropping him. Myers in on the trop rope as Edwards is sent in the ropes to drop Myers…Maclin then hits Myers with the KIA to get the win for his team.

Winners by pinfall: Steve Maclin and Eric Young

The commentary team runs down the rest of the card for tonight.

The personal concierge for Ash and Heather By Elegance introduces the challengers, but not before insulting the fans.

The challengers come out dressed as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Up next is the music for the champions, as they make their way to the ring…Threat runs down to the ring, as Luna walks slowly down to the ring.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) defend against Ash and Heather By Elegance

We get a go Eagles for the challegers…Threat and Heather attack each other and roll to the outside…Luna drops Ash and covers her, but Ash kicks out at two. Threat is up and tagged in. She then tags back in Luna. Ash tags in Heather, as the champs grab Heather and hold her up and deep squat before dropper her. Luna covers Heather, but she kicks out at two. Heather rolls to the outside. The personal concierge distracts the ref, allowing the challengers to take over on the offense. Heather kicks Luna and then nails her in the face. Ash interferes from the outside, causing Luna to trip. Luna is on the floor. Ash rolls Luna back in and covers her for only a two count…Ash covers Luna again, but she kicks out at two. Ash tags in Heather. They double team Luna with an elbow and kick. Ash covers Luna, but she kicks out at two…Heather is tagged in and holds on the hair of Luna and drags her to the corner…Ash stomps on Luna. Ash puts Luna in a headlock, as she fights back…Luna runs the ropes and drop kicks Ash. Luna tags in Threat and Ash tags in Heather…Threat takes down both Ash and Heather…Threat sends Heather to the corner and nails her…Heather falls to the mat as Threat covers her…Ash breaks up the count. Ash is tagged in and drops Threat..Heather comes off the top rope with a double stomp on Threat.

Ash picks up Threat as Heather charges, but Threat moves hitting Ash…Luna tags herself in, as Threat comes off the top on Ash and Heather…Luna grabs Ash and snaps her over with a German Suplex! Heather comes off the top, landing on Luna. Threat tosses Heather out of the ring…Luna picks up Ash, suplexing her from the apron over the ropes…Luna then picks up Ash with a pressure drop and covers her to retain.

Winners by pinfall and still TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions: Spitfire

We go to a backstage vignette with Frankie Kazarian talking about how he is the gift to pro wrestling. He then talks about how he knows Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry…Kaz says that he hopes they tear each other up…he then asks does he let Nic and Joe settle their business or is tonight the night the king claims his crown.

We get a video package hyping up our next match that will be Jordynne Grace taking on the returning Tessa Blanchard.

The lights in the arena go out…as they come up, Tessa Blanchard is up on the ramp. She makes her way down to the ring to a string of boos. The commentary team runs down the history of Tessa in TNA and thought they would never see her in a TNA ring again.

Up next is the music of Jordynne Grace, as she makes her way down to the ring…she is the hometown favorite tonight with the fans.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

The bell rings as Grace charges right after Tessa and sends her to the corner. Grace picks up Tessa and tosses her to the outside. Grace leaps through the ropes and drops Tessa and then picks her up and drops her on the floor! Grace picks up Tessa on her shoulders, but Tessa fights back and drops Grace on the steel steps. Tessa leaps off the apron, but is caught by Grace and sent into the barricade. Blanchard recovers and stomps on Grace. Tessa then smashes Grace face first into the apron, as she hits the floor. Tessa stomps on Grace and then sends her into the steel steps. Tessa jaws at the camera and then tosses Grace in the ring. Tessa covers Grace, but Grace kicks out at two. Tessa picks up Grace and rakes her forehead across the top rope…Tessa covers Grace, but she kicks out at two.

Tessa picks up Grace, but she counters and applies a head lock on Tessa…Tessa fights back and slams Grace. Tessa covers Grace, but she kicks out at two. Grace hits Tessa with elbow strikes. Tessa is up on the top rope as Grace goes up…Tessa takes out the footing of Grace. Grace grabs Tessa and smashes her face into the top turnbuckle. Tessa comes back with double knees on Grace…Tessa covers Grace, but she kicks out at two. Tessa climbs to the top rope, but Grace palm swipes her…Both women are back on top rope…Grace drops Tessa with a fall away slam from the top! Both women are down, as the ref starts the ten count.

Both men are on their knees exchanging blows. Both women get up as we get back and forth blows…Grace picks ups Tessa and sends her face first into the top turnbuckle…Grace then picks up Tessa and powerbombs her! Grace covers Tessa, but she kicks out at two! Grace hits Tessa with a back elbow. Grace has Tessa in a full nelson, but breaks free. Tessa hooks the arms of Grace and drops Grace and covers her…1, 2, NO! Grace kicks out! Tessa covers Grace again, but she won’t stay down. Grace recovers and picks up Tessa and drops her with a spine buster…Grace covers Tessa, but she kicks out at two! Tessa grabs Grace’s hair…Grace slaps Tessa and then picks her up, but Tessa counters it into a neck breaker. Tessa covers Grace, but we get a kick out by Grace at two! Grace is up on the apron. Tessa connects with a knee and then connects with a spinning cross body on Grace, sending her to the floor.

Tessa grabs Grace who is on the steel steps. Grace then grabs Tessa and then drops Tessa with a rolling death valley driver on the floor! Both women are down…Grace is up first and picks up Tessa and rolls her in the ring. Grace covers Tessa, but she kicks out at two! Grace then tries to pick up Tessa, but she counters it…Tessa is up on the apron as Grace grabs Tessa…Grace has Tessa up on her shoulders…Blanchard counters, dropping Grace…Tessa covers Grace, but Grace kicks out at two! Blanchard is up. She locks Grace’s leg, but Grace fights out…Tessa puts Grace in an octopus, but Grace fights out and slams Tessa and covers her for a near fall! Tessa kicks Grace, but Grace fires back…Tessa then drops Grace with a cutter and covers her…1, 2, NO! Grace kicks out! Tessa points to the corner and gets up on the top rope. Tessa comes off the top, but Grace moves out of the way…Grace tries to get Tessa from the corner and then picks her up and swings her and drops her…Grace covers Tessa, but she won’t stay down! Grace picks up Tessa, but she rolls up Grace, who kicks out at two. Back elbow by Blanchard. She tries to rip off a turnbuckle pad, but can’t get it off. Tessa is up on the top, as Grace picks up Tessa, but she fights out. Tessa then drops Grace into the turnbuckle with the buzzsaw…Tessa covers Grace, but Grace gets her hand on the ropes to break the hold. Tessa pulls off a turnbuckle pad and bulldogs Grace face first into the exposed turnbuckle and then follows up with a Magnum for the win.

Winner by pinfall: Tessa Blanchard

Video package hyping up the next match airs.

The lights go out in the venue as the music of Josh Alexander hits. He comes out to boos from the fans in Garland/Dallas.

Up next is the music of Mike Santana who is shown walking through the concourse, making his way into the crowd from the top of the venue with a sizable ovation. The commentary team briefly talked about Santana leaving for AEW, without mentioning AEW and how he has been sober for the last two years.

I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

The bell rings as we are undeway! Santana picks up Josh and slams him down…Josh is up quick and gets Santana in a face lock, but he breaks out of it and rolls to the floor. Santana is back in the ring. Josh picks up Santana and slams him. Santana rolls to the ring. Josh kicks Santana as he rolls back in the ring. Santana sends Josh to the floor and then leaps over ropes, landing on Josh on the floor! Santana kicks Josh as he send Josh into the barricade. Santana grabs a table form under the ring, as the fans go nuts! Santana sets up the table as the fans chant TNA! Santana picks up Josh, but he fights out of it and slams Santana. Alexander nails Santana and sends him over the steel steps. Josh works on the left leg of Santana. Alexander rolls Santana in the ring and continues to work on the left leg of Santana. With shades of Bret Hart, Josh wraps Santana’s legs around the ring post.

Santana rolls out of the ring and sends Josh head first into the ring post. Alexander quickly recovers and drops Santana down. Josh targets the left knee of Santana and rolls him back in the ring. Alexander suplexes Santana and holds on and suplexes him again, mimicking Eddie Guerrero to boos from the fans…Santana ducks a running move by Josh…Alexander is up on the apron…Alexander slams Santana on the apron…the ref asks Santana if he quits as the Santana tells the ref to get the mic out of his face…Josh picks up Santana and rolls him back in the ring. Josh kicks Santana, who slaps Alexander. Santana is up as Alexander picks up Santana and German Suplexes him! Santana blocks the next attempt…Santana kicks Josh and then charges at him, connecting with a big boot…Santana then connects on Josh with a big cannonball! Alexander is up on the second rope. Santana follows, but Josh sends him to the mat. Alexander comes off the ropes and drops Alexander…the ref asks Josh if he wants to quit, but Josh swipes away the mic…Josh has ankle lock on Santana. The ref asks Santana if he wants quit, but says no…Santana boot comes off…Alexander sends Santana into the table as it breaks…the ref asks if he wants to quit, he says no. Alexander grabs a table from under the ring and puts it in the ring. He grabs the steels steps and puts it in the ring. Josh picks up Santana and slams him on the table…the ref asks Santana if he wants to quit, but he says to get the mic out of his face…Santana rolls back in the ring. Alexander is back in the ring with a chair. Alexander hits Santana in his bad knee repeatedly. The ref asks Santana if he wants to quit…Santana laughs and says there in no quit in his blood…Josh pulls out a zip tie, but is slapped by Santana. Josh takes off his elbow pad and hits Santana in the face.

Alexander stomps on Santana, who tries to get up. Josh picks up Santana and kicks him in the head. Santana is busted open. Santana is up and tells Josh to bring it. Alexander picks up Santana and drops him with a C-4 spike…Santana stands up! He fires back on Alexander…both men are the top turnbuckle…Santana sends Alexander to the mat and then comes down and connects with a big frog splash…Santana then drops Alexander with a spin the block, knocking out Josh’s mouthpiece and headgear…Santana grabs the zip tie and ties Alexander’s hands behind his back…Santana then drops Josh with another STB. The ref asks him if he wants to quit, but he says no. Santana grabs a table and sets it up on Josh who is in the corner…Santana set up the steel steps and uses it as spring board and lands on Josh as the table breaks…the ref asks him if he wants to quit and he says no…Santana grabs a slapjack from under the ring and hits Alexander with…bleeding from the mouth Josh says you will never be the guy Mike. Santana grabs Alexander and is going to slam his face into the steel steps, but Josh says he quits.

Winner: Mike Santana

After the match, Santana has a mic in hand…he tells Alexander to get up and face him like a man…He tells Josh that he kept his word and tells Josh to shake his hand…the fans chant shake his hand…Alexander shakes the hand of Santana…Josh says he is man of his word and tells him that he is the standard of TNA and quits TNA as well.

We go to a video package hyping up our next match.

Up first are the challengers – The Rascalz. They make their way to the ring…They are dressed like The Hardys. The music of The Hardys hit as the place goes nuts! The tag team champs make their way to the ring as the fans are standing on their feet!

The NXT Tag Team Champions music hits as they make their way out with chairs…Nathan Frazer and Axiom sit down at the bottom of the ramp, as the fans go nuts!

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) defend against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz)

The bell rings as Matt and Trey lock up. Matt has Trey in a headlock. Trey runs the ropes, but Matt moves out of the way. Jeff Hardy and Zachary Wentz are tagged in…Wentz takes down Jeff and covers him for only a two count. Matt is tagged in as he and Jeff double team Wentz…Matt sends Wentz to the corner, slamming his head on the turnbuckle with delete chants. Jeff is tagged in. He kicks Wentz but he comes back with a knee on Jeff. Trey is tagged in. Trey tags Wentz back in, as they double team Matt…Jeff runs the ropes, as The Rascalz double team Jeff. Matt comes in to make the save…Wentz leaps through the ropes and is caught by Matt and dropped with a side effect…Matt sends Wentz over the barricade…Matt is tagged in. They double team Trey…Matt covers Trey, but he kicks out at two. Matt sends Miguel to the turnbuckle face first with delete chants…Matt tags in Jeff, who picks up Trey. We get a double team…Jeff covers Trey, but Wentz comes in to break up the three count…Matt is tagged in, as Jeff picks up Trey, who runs and tags in Wentz…Wentz is up on the top rope and connects on Jeff with a double drop kick.

Miguel is tagged in as The Rascalz double team the champs….Matt is on the floor…The Hardys got sent into the NXT tag team champs…Miguel leaps over the ropes, accidently taking out the NXT tag champs…The Rascalz and the NXT tag champs get into a shoving match…security comes down and escorts the NXT tag champs to the back…the action is back in the ring as Jeff picks up Trey and drops him face first…Wentz comes in and nails Jeff with a knee strike…Matt drops Wentz with a side effect in the ring. All four men are down…Matt tosses Wentz to the floor…Jeff and Matt double team Trey… Matt goes for a twist of fate, but it’s countered. Wentz comes off the top and hits Jeff in the face…Matt is taking out and sent to the floor. The Rascalz attempt to double team The Rascalz…Jeff drops Miguel with a twist of fate and covers him, but Miguel kicks out at two!

Matt tries for a twist of fate on Wentz, but he blocks it…Matt sends Wentz to the floor and drops Trey with twist of fate…Jeff comes off the top with a swanton bomb on Trey to get the win.

Winners by pinfall and still TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Hardys

We go to a video package on how to help support Chris Bey.

The first live TNA Impact in eight years airs this Thursday on AXS TV, as the NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom will defend the titles against The Rascalz.

Video package airs for TNA coming to Los Angeles for Rebellion on April 27. The commentary team runs down the upcoming events.

We go to a video package hyping up our next match…

Back in the arena, the lights are out…The music of Rosemary is up next, as she makes her way to the ring for this no DQ match.

Up next is the music of Masha Slamovich. The champion makes her way to the ring.

The ring has a fence and also sorts of weapons, such as chairs, staple gun as they are suspended above the ring.

TNA Knockouts World Championship – House of Fun Clock Work Orange Match: Masha Slamovich defends against Rosemary

Both women charge at each other. Masha kicks Rosemary. Masha climbs the ropes and grabs a trash can lid and hits Rosemary in the head and back. Masha gets a staple gun. Rosemary fights off the use of the staple gun. Masha staples the hand of Rosemary and then staples the arm pit of Rosemary. Masha then grabs cooking pan. Masha grabs a cane and hits Rosemary in the back…Masha comes off the steel steps as Rosemary sprays green mist in the face of the champion. Masha is on the floor using water to flush her eyes. Rosemary grabs Masha and sends her into the ring. Masha hits Rosemary…Masha runs the ropes as Rosemary sends her face first into a chair.

Rosemary goes to the outside, setting up a table near the ring. Masha runs the ropes and leaps over the ropes sending Rosemary off the apron and crashing into the table. Masha wraps a chain around the throat of Rosemary…Masha launches a chair at Rosemary…Masha then slaps Rosemary. Masha leaps off the apron as Rosemary moves. Masha lands on the chair. Rosemary goes under the ring and pulls out Janice, the calling card of Abyss…2×4 with nails…Rosemary goes after Masha with it…she breaks it after Masha moves…Rosemary uses it on the back of Masha and then heads to the back..Rosemary returns with a bad of thumb tacks being dumped on the stage.

Rosemary grabs Masha and tries to send her into the tacks…Rosemary spears Masha on the tacks…Rosemary picks up Masha and sends to the ring…Rosemary has a barbwire board…Masha kicks Rosemary and then drops Rosemary into the barbwire with a snowplow. Masha covers Rosemary, but she kicks out…Masha goes to the top and stomps on Rosemary who is still on the barbwire board…Masha covers Rosemary for only a two count. Masha sets up a ladder. Masha climbs the ladder, but Rosemary gets up and pushes over the ladder, sending Masha crashing through the table. Rosemary covers Slamovich for only a two count!

Rosemary, in the ring sets up a number of chair in the corner. Rosemary goes to the floor and grabs Masha and sets her up on the chair. Rosemary goes to the top rope. Masha is up and leaps on the second rope. She drops Rosemary into the steel chairs and covers Rosemary to retain.

Winner by pinfall and still TNA World Knockouts Champion: Masha Slamovich

After the match, the music of Cora Jade hits as she makes her way down to the ring. Jade enters the ring, as both women go face to face. The women jaw at each other, as Jade signals she wants a shot at the title.

Santino Marella is out with Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry and Dave Lagana of Busted Open Radio, asking them who will walk out of Genesis the TNA World Champion. Gia is not sure, Tommy is going with Joe Hendry, Dave goes with Nic to a string of boos and Mark goes with Joe.

Ryan Nemeth then comes out and says his brother doesn’t care what anyone thinks and that his brother his going to win, as the fans boo him heavily…Marella tells Ryan he has no business in this match…Marella bans Ryan from ringside and calls for security to remove him. Marella then introduces the video package to hype up our main event and last match of the night.

TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth defends against Joe Hendry

The pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to the highly-anticipated title tilt between Nemeth and Hendry. The TNA Tag-line “tale of the tape” style graphic flashes on the screen as the fans in Garland already start up with “We believe!” chants.

The lights in the Curtis Culwell Center go out. A dramatic pre-theme song beat plays and grows more intense. McKenzie Mitchell is shown in the ring. “It’s time for the moment you’ve all been waiting for! It’s time for your main event!”

The intense beat peaks, stops and we hear the familiar sounds of the viral smash hit, “I believe in Joe Hendry!” Nic Nemeth’s theme hits next and out comes “The Wanted Man” for his latest title defense. Following the formal pre-match ring introductions, the bell sounds.

Nemeth and Hendry go nose-to-nose in the middle of the ring and then start getting after it. Loud dueling chants break out, with half of the crowd chanting “Let’s go Nemeth!” and the other-half chanting “We Believe!”

After some back-and-forth action, Nemeth begins to settle into the offensive lead. As he does, the crowd loudly boos. The camera shoots over and Ryan Nemeth is shown with a ticket in his hand and a smirk on his face as he takes a seat close to the ring despite being banned from ringside.

Hendry begins fighting back. He hits a fall away slam and kips up. Fans chant “We believe!” He hits a big Attitude Adjustment for another close two-count. Hendry goes for another AA, but this time Nemeth counters in mid-air with a FameAsser for a close two-count of his own.

Nemeth calls for a high spot and heads to the top-rope. Hendry cuts him off, climbs up after him and hits a big super fall-away slam. The two are both down and out. Frankie Kazarian comes out with his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy in-hand.

He hits the ring, but before he can cash-in, JBL appears and takes him out with a Clothesline from Hell at ringside. Fans loudly chant “JBL! JBL!” He then walks over and punches out Nemeth’s brother, Ryan Nemeth, just like he did at TNA Bound For Glory.

And just that fast JBL disappears through the crowd out of the camera shot. Fans chant “This is Awesome!” as Nemeth and Hendry return to their feet. Nemeth goes for his finisher, but Hendry avoids it and hits a Standing Ovation. He goes for the cover, but somehow only gets a two-count.

Fans loudly chant “One more time! One more time!” Hendry looks around and plays to the crowd before amping up and stomping the mat, leading the fans in a “We will rock you!” singing chant of “We believe!” Nemeth hits a super kick and a Danger Zone on Hendry. He goes for the cover, but Hendry kicks out.

Nemeth measures Hendry, setting up another super kick, but he walks into yet another fall away slam from Hendry, who follows up with another Standing Ovation. 1-2-3. We have a new TNA World Champion, and his name is Joe Hendry.

Winner by pinfall and NEW TNA World Champion: Joe Hendry