A trio of TNA Knockouts legends officially took their place in company history this weekend.

During the official pre-show for the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Sunday night, October 12, 2025, live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Mickie James and The Beautiful People duo of Velvet Sky and Angelina Love were formally inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class of inductees.

The 2025 TNA Hall Of Fame induction ceremony opened with former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks delivering remarks that celebrated the evolution of the TNA Knockouts division. Brooks then introduced a special video package honoring The Beautiful People, which included praise from Awesome Kong and other former colleagues.

Tommy Dreamer handled the induction for Love and Sky, who came out afterward to give their heartfelt acceptance speeches live on stage, receiving a warm ovation from the Lowell crowd. Women’s wrestling legend Jazz and TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva were also present.

The spotlight then shifted to the third and final inductee of the evening, the “Hardcore Country” singer herself, Mickie James. The multi-time champion and women’s wrestling pioneer was honored with a video tribute that featured appearances from fellow former and current pro wrestling stars, which included former TNA Wrestling star Awesome Kong, former TNA Knockouts Champion and current WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace, as well as the current WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who also happens to be the real life husband of Mickie James, among others.

Before James took the stage, former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon, best known to TNA fans as Tara and to WWE fans as Victoria, surprised her longtime friend by presenting her with the original TNA Knockouts Championship belt as somewhat of a symbolic “lifetime achievement award.”

Mickie James then delivered an emotional induction speech reflecting on her journey through TNA Wrestling, the legacy of women’s wrestling, and the deep bonds she’s built throughout her career.

Watch video highlights of the TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Mickie James and The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky via the YouTube player embedded below.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory Results 10/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.