It will be a clash for the ages as recent TNA Hall of Fame inductee ODB brings her farewell tour to Arizona to take on a local hero and recent MLW signee Zamaya! The action takes place as Phoenix Championship Wrestling, PCWAZ, returns to the Eagles Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, May 16th!

PCW Women’s Champion Zamaya has been a standout from the Arizona Pro Wrestling Training Center. Turning heads with her unique look partially inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano as well as her hard hitting PCW matches involving the likes of former WWE NXT star Danielle Kamela, Taylor Yorke, and NWA Women’s Champion Natalia Markova, Zamaya recently signed with Major League Wrestling where she will, without question, reach a national and international audience as never before. But, before she shows her wares in the hybrid wrestling rings of MLW, she must defend her title and go toe to toe with a Total Nonstop Action Hall of Famer to be.

ODB was part of the original crop of TNA Knockouts. Together with the likes of Velvet Sky, Angelina Love, Gail Kim, and Awesome Kong, the TNA Knockouts gave new life to women’s wrestling. ODB and the Knockouts kept wrestling sexy but brought big personalities and hard hitting action to what had become a stagnant women’s wrestling scene where T&A was featured above in-ring acumen. It is not hyperbole to suggest that without ODB and the TNA Knockouts division of the late 2000’s, the often talked about women’s wrestling “revolution” or “evolution” would simply not have happened and women in professional wrestling would not have the opportunities they have today. But, can the Food Truckin’, flask weilding veteran keep up with the younger, arguably hungrier Arizona original on her own turf? We will find out on Saturday night!

Also on the card will be a PCW Heavyweight Championship rematch from the Anniaversary 7 show that saw 2,000 fans attend Arizona’s largest independent wrestling show ever as champion Kevin Koa defends the title he’s held for quite some time against the signed WWE ID talent and prized student of the Arizona Pro Wrestling Center Jimmy House one more time. At Anniversary 7, outside interference saw Kevin Koa retain. Jimmy House has said he learned from that experience. The true test will be Saturday night as House tries to dethrone the physically impsing champion once and for all.

In addition, other exciting action is planned as veteran Remy Marcel defends his SLAM U Championship, the popular Jon Wolfgang takes on the frightening Damon Ace! And, Enriquie Calderon takes on Baker Jeffcoat in what promises to be a hard hitting affair. Plus, a 3 way tag team match that features some of the best young talent in the Southwest!

Tickets are available now at www.PCWAZ.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a pre-show opportunity to meet and greet some of the talent including ODB.

Phoenix Championship Wrestling is on social media! Follow them on Facebook at this link! https://www.facebook.com/PhoenixChampionshipWrestling

Great tickets are still available! Visit www.PCWAZ.com to get yurs! Don’t wait until the 11th hour! Make your plans to attend Phoenix Championship Wrestling on Saturday night!